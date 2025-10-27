JFOODO Launches “Discover New Harmonies with Japanese Sake” in Malaysia A Culinary Celebration of 30 Pairings Across 15 Renowned Restaurants

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2025 –(Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) proudly announces its annual sake pairing campaign in Malaysia, returning under the themeLaunching on, this year’s edition expands its reach and repertoire, inviting diners to explore the remarkable versatility of Japanese sake acrossin the complete list of participating venues is available ).

Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 campaign embraces a broader culinary canvas— featuring meat, vegetables, and oceanic delicacies. The result is a curated showcase of 30 exquisite pairings, all crafted to highlight sake’s ability to elevate flavours across diverse cuisines, from Western and Indian to Mexican, Australian, and Thai.



Among the 15 participating venues are the Michelin-starred Bar.Kar KL Restaurant, the Mediterranean-inspired Michelle Butcherie & Kitchen in Johor Bahru, Penang’s charming Platta Café & Dining, and Ipoh’s inventive Opëam. Each has composed its own culinary overture—pairing sake with dishes that span from flame-grilled meats to delicate seafood and citrus-laced vegetables. These collaborations reflect not only the breadth of Malaysia’s dining scene but also the boundless adaptability of Japanese sake, inviting gourmets to savour in unexpected, unforgettable ways.

Ms. Akiko Onishi, Senior Director of JFOODO, remarked, “This year’s campaign is a celebration of culinary diversity and the subtle brilliance of Japanese sake. With Discover New Harmonies with Japanese Sake, we invite diners across Malaysia to experience sake not just as a traditional beverage, but as a versatile companion to global cuisine. Whether you’re a sake veteran or a curious newcomer, this month-long celebration promises a journey of taste, tradition, and discovery.”

About JFOODO

JFOODO, which stands for The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, was established in 2017 by the Japanese government as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). JFOODO collaborates with industry partners to showcase the quality, diversity, and authenticity of Japanese food and beverages through various campaigns and events. The mission is to enhance the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products and to brand and promote these products globally.

In Japanese, culture can be expressed as 「風土」(pronounced as “fudo”), which incidentally rhymes with “JFOODO.” The name also reflects their aspiration to increase worldwide recognition and appreciation for Japanese food, akin to how other aspects of Japanese culture have gained international acclaim. In Japanese, the kanji character「道」(read as “dō”) symbolises “the way” or “the code.” JFOODO strives to embrace and promote “the way of food” alongside Japanese culture to captivate global audiences and cultivate a deep appreciation for Japanese food and its rich heritage.

