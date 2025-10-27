Monport Expands Its Fiber Laser Lineup Just in Time for Black Friday

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As anticipation for Black Friday builds, laser engraving professionals and creators are already looking forward to a new era of precision and color performance. The latest innovation from Monport Laser —the GM and GM Pro MOPA Fiber Laser Series —and the newly released GT Fiber Laser for Metal—are earning early recognition as the best fiber laser engravers for true color marking and professional metal engraving.

Designed for accuracy, speed, and vibrant color performance, these new MOPA fiber lasers mark the next step in Monport’s evolution of engraving technology, setting the tone for an exciting pre–Black Friday season.

Precision Meets Performance with the New Monport GT Series Fiber Laser Machines

The GT Series includes both Split Fiber and MOPA Fiber models, offering a range of power options from 30W, 50W, 60W, 80W, 100W, and the all-new 200W—Monport’s first-ever 200W fiber engraving machine. This milestone marks a major advancement in the company’s technology portfolio, empowering users to achieve deeper engraving, faster laser cutting, and stunning 3D reliefs with exceptional clarity.

GT 30W and 50W Split Fiber Laser Models : Upgraded versions of the GQ Series, designed for fine metal marking and cutting—ideal for jewelry, tags, and precision components.

GT 60W, 80W, 100W, and 200W MOPA Models : Deliver vibrant true color marking on stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium, with pulse flexibility for superior depth and tone control.

Auto-Focus Technology: Ensures perfect accuracy with one click—no manual adjustment required.

Industrial Galvo Scanners: Provide engraving speeds up to 20,000mm/s, boosting productivity without sacrificing precision.

With the addition of the GT Series Fiber Laser Engraving Machines, Monport now offers one of the most comprehensive fiber laser lineups in the industry, covering every need—from detailed jewelry engraving to heavy-duty industrial cutting.

GM Series: Vibrant True Color Marking Technology

At the heart of the GM Series lies JPT MOPA fiber laser technology, known for its wide frequency range (1–4000kHz) and adjustable pulse width (2–500ns). This enables creators to perform true color marking on metals—ranging from stainless steel color engraving to aluminum blackening and brass color gradients—with stunning precision.

With Monport’s precision-tuned laser parameters, users can achieve a wide range of vibrant hues, making the GM Series a breakthrough for creative professionals seeking color-rich metal engraving results.

GM Pro: Automation for Elevated Productivity

The GM Pro MOPA Fiber Laser enhances efficiency with a One-Touch Autofocus system, automatically adjusting focus depth for optimal results. This feature saves setup time while ensuring precision with every engraving.

Capable of deep engraving and 3D relief effects, the GM Pro provides unmatched performance for professionals who need both power and fine control in a laser engraver for metal.

What’s the Difference Between GM and GM Pro?

The GM and GM Pro series are closely related, with the GM Pro serving as the upgraded model. While both deliver professional-grade precision and color capability, there are a few distinctions that set them apart:

Autofocus: The GM series features an easy manual focus system, while the GM Pro takes it a step further with a faster, one-touch autofocus for seamless operation.

The GM series features an easy manual focus system, while the GM Pro takes it a step further with a faster, one-touch autofocus for seamless operation. Product Size and Portability : Both are among the most compact engravers in their class, but the GM series is slightly smaller and lighter—perfect for creators with limited workspace.

: Both are among the most compact engravers in their class, but the GM series is slightly smaller and lighter—perfect for creators with limited workspace. Optics and Lens Quality: Both series use premium JPT MOPA lenses, ensuring vivid color engraving and long service life.

Both series use premium JPT MOPA lenses, ensuring vivid color engraving and long service life. Reflective Mirror Material: Each utilizes Si reflective mirrors in the galvanometer, providing excellent reflectivity and stability. The GM delivers outstanding performance at an even more accessible price point, while the GM Pro emphasizes automation.

Together, the GM and GM Pro series cater to both entry-level professionals seeking compact efficiency and experienced engravers who prioritize automation and productivity.

Learn more about the GM and GM Pro Series and explore their detailed specs at Monport Laser

More from Monport: A Full Fiber Laser Engraver Lineup

Beyond the GM, GM Pro, and GT Series, Monport’s fiber laser family provides a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to different users:

GA Series Fiber Laser : Built for industrial consistency and speed.

Built for industrial consistency and speed. GPro Series Fiber Laser: Compact and reliable for small workshops and detailed projects.

Compact and reliable for small workshops and detailed projects. GQ Series Fiber Laser Engraver : FDA-approved precision system for jewelry, tools, and fine metal marking. FDA-approved precision system for jewelry, tools, and fine metal marking.

All series uphold Monport’s signature precision and durability, making them some of the best fiber laser engravers across multiple industries.

Stay ahead of the Black Friday rush — subscribe for early updates at Monport Laser

Building Momentum for Black Friday

While Black Friday promotions are not yet live, this launch sets the stage for an exciting season ahead. Monport’s announcement builds momentum for what’s expected to be one of its biggest holiday events—where customers will gain access to exclusive savings on the best fiber laser engraver models for color marking and metal engraving.

Those interested in getting early updates and exclusive previews are encouraged to visit Monport Laser and subscribe for Black Friday announcements.

Trusted by Industry Leaders Worldwide

Monport Laser continues to strengthen its global reputation through collaborations with respected brands and institutions. The company’s laser engraving technology is trusted by industry leaders such as Tesla, Allen Arms Tactical, Tulsa International Airport, Geiger Automotive, Flambeau, iMotion, and Amicus.

These business collaborations underscore Monport’s commitment to delivering industrial-grade reliability, precision, and innovation that meets the standards of global manufacturers and creators alike.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global leader in professional engraving systems, offering high-performance CO2 and fiber laser engravers designed for precision, efficiency, and innovation. With a focus on empowering creators, manufacturers, and small businesses, Monport continues to advance laser technology for both artistic and industrial applications.

