Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025 to Power Indonesia’s Clean Energy Future with 100+ Speakers and 100+ Solution Providers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025 opens 6–7 November 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, bringing together more than 2,500 attendees, 100+ exhibitors, and 100+ speakers to accelerate Indonesia’s renewable-energy growth.
Organised by Terrapinn, the two-day exhibition and conference is free to attend and designed for energy leaders across the value chain – IPPs and developers, EPCs, utilities, grid operators, manufacturers, financiers, large energy users, policymakers and technology innovators. Visitors will discover deploy-ready solutions spanning utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential solar; energy storage and batteries; grid modernisation; and installer training.
“Indonesia’s solar and storage opportunity is vast. By uniting Indonesia’s decision-makers from energy, industry and government with innovators across Asia, Solar & Storage Live Indonesia is where projects move from ambition to execution,” said Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn.
Distinguished speaker lineup
Confirmed speakers include senior leaders from government, utilities and industry, such as:
- Satya Hangga Yudha Widya Putra, Technical Advisor to The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Oil and Gas Commercialization, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)
- John Anis, Chief Executive Officer, Pertamina New & Renewable Energy
- Emmanuel Jefferson Kuesar, Chief Executive Officer, SUN Energy
- Salman Baray, Vice President of South & Southeast Asia, ACWA Power
- Atem Ramsundersingh, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, WEnergy Global
- Dionpius Jefferson, Managing Director of Indonesia, BECIS Indonesia
- Marlistya Citraningrum, Program Manager – Sustainable Energy Access, Institute for Essential Service Reform
- Achmad Firdaus, Energy Transition & Sustainable Project Specialist, Indonesia Energy Transition Implementation Joint Office
- Taufiq Hidayat Putra, Director of Partnership and Integration for Infrastructure Development, Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas)
- Karina Darmawan, Chief Executive Officer, SUN Terra Indonesia
- Arianto Mulyadi, Director – Corporate Communication & Sustainability, Indesso
- Andre Susanto, Chief Technology Officer, Quantum Power Asia
- Andang Pungkase, Head of ESG and Sustainability, Chandra Asri Pacific
- Binu George, Country Manager, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Indonesia
- Mutya Yustika, Research & Engagement Lead, Indonesia Energy Transition, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)
These experts will unpack market drivers, bankability, grid readiness, and project execution across Indonesia’s solar and storage landscape.
Five focused content tracks
Attendees can plan their visit around free-to-attend tracks on topics including:
- Large-Scale Solar
- Commercial & Industrial Solar
- Energy Storage & Batteries
- Residential Rooftop Solar
- Rural Electrification & Smart Grid
Each track features case studies, technical deep dives and practical “how-to”s tailored to Indonesia’s priorities. There will also be a dedicated Solar Installer University focused on hands-on training of Solar and PV panels.
An unmissable exhibition & networking platform
Across the show floor, 100+ solution providers will showcase the latest PV modules, inverters, mounting & BOS, EPC services, ESS technologies, O&M, grid & digital solutions and more. Attendees can expect live demos, product launches and curated networking to fast-track partnerships. Exhibiting companies include Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology, PT. JJ-LAPP CABLE, GoodWe Technologies, Solplanet by AiSWEI, SUN Energy, Enertech International Inc, Studer Cables AG, GreenPowerMonitor a DNV Company and more.
The Solar & Storage Live Indonesia is also co-located with EVCharge Live Indonesia and Mobility Live Indonesia, bringing the clean energy and e-mobility ecosystems together under one roof to catalyse cross-sector collaboration and investment.
For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/LearnMoreSolarID2025.
Event details
Solar & Storage Live Indonesia 2025
Dates: 6–7 November 2025
Venue: Hall 3 & 3A, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD, Tangerang, Jakarta, Indonesia
Opening hours:
- Thu, 6 November: 09:00 – 17:30 WIB
- Fri, 7 November: 09:00 – 17:00 WIB
About Terrapinn
