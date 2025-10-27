SUNFREE Wins iF 2025 Design Award and IDEA Silver Award: D4i Vertical Hanging Solar Street Light Ushers in a New Chapter for Smart Lighting

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —



SUNFREE Wins iF 2025 Design Award and IDEA Silver Award

I. Introduction

Sunfree Lighting Limited, as the global definer and leader in vertical photovoltaic module technology, has once again secured the IDEA Silver Award for its innovative product—the Vertical Hanging Solar Street Light, adding to its accolades after winning the 2025 iF Design Award. This award-winning product not only showcases SUNFREE’s exceptional design philosophy and technical prowess but also signals a new direction for the future of solar-powered smart lighting.

II. In-depth Analysis of the Award-Winning Product: Vertical Hanging Solar Street Light

Traditional fixed flat solar panels often suffer from low efficiency and susceptibility to damage in extreme environments like islands, deserts, mountainous areas, and strong winds. For instance, strong sea breezes can damage panel supports, while dust, bird droppings, and leaf accumulation on the surface reduce efficiency and shorten lifespan.

Compared to traditional flat-panel solar street lights, SUNFREE’s vertical hanging solar street light effectively reduces wind resistance and minimizes dust accumulation on the solar panels. This ensures higher photoelectric conversion efficiency and a longer service life, making it particularly suitable for harsh environments. Integrated with a D4i smart control system, it enables intelligent operation and maintenance based on the D4i standard. The die-cast integrated design further enhances environmental adaptability for demanding scenarios like deserts and islands. With its compact structure and sleek appearance, the product is widely applicable in outdoor public lighting, traffic monitoring, and industrial applications.

III. Abu Dhabi Project: Validation of Technical Strength

The completed Abu Dhabi Zayed Cycling Track Project (130 km total length) in 2023 is the world’s first case adopting the D4i intelligent solar street light solution. It operates stably under high temperatures and sandstorms, supports the local energy strategy, reduces emissions by hundreds of tons annually, and verifies the reliability of SUNFREE products in extreme environments and the high compatibility of its internet-based control system with local infrastructure.

IV. Conclusion: Open Ecosystem Drives a Sustainable Future

SUNFREE will continue to promote technological openness by expanding D4i protocol compatibility, deepen local collaboration to enhance technical support networks, and lead the green transition to support global carbon-neutral goals.

We sincerely invite global partners to join hands in illuminating a sustainable future with technological innovation!

