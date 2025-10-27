The GoodWe ESA, All-in-One Home Storage Solution, Poised to Power Australian Homes

SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe has unveiled its ESA Series, a powerful all-in-one solar and battery solution designed for residential homes and small businesses across Australia. Compact, intelligent, and incredibly safe, the ESA offers plug-and-play convenience with whole-home backup built straight in.



GoodWe All-in-One ESA Series for Home

Built for safety and simplicity

Safety sits at the heart of the ESA’s design. Featuring six layers of battery protection, AI-driven AFCI 3.0 (Arc Fault Circuit Interruption), and a fully sealed IP66-rated enclosure, the ESA delivers peace of mind for households and installers alike.

Its fanless cooling system keeps operational noise below 30 decibels, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor installation. Together, these protections position the ESA as one of the safest and quietest energy storage systems in its class.

“Australians are looking for energy solutions that are powerful yet simple,” said Dean Williamson, Country Manager for GoodWe Australia. “The ESA takes the guesswork out of solar and battery pairing while providing full home backup right out of the box.”

Full home backup, no extra hardware required

Unlike many hybrid systems that rely on additional gateways or accessories, the ESA provides 63 amp full-home backup capability from day one. Acting as a true uninterruptible power supply (UPS), the ESA ensures a seamless switchover during outages to keep lights, fridges, and essential appliances running.

Its integrated inverter supports 2–4 MPPTs (maximum power point trackers) and allows for 200 per cent PV oversizing, giving households the flexibility to make the most of rooftop solar throughout the day.

Modular power for every stage of the journey

The ESA isn’t just built for now, it’s built for what’s next. Available in 3–10 kW inverter options, it can be paired with modular 5 kWh or 8 kWh batteries, which are scalable up to 48 kWh per stack, with a maximum of 6 stacks in parallel.

A 1C charge and discharge rate ensures faster cycling and better solar utilisation. The ability to mix old and new battery modules lets homeowners expand capacity over time without replacing existing units.

Whether you’re running a family home, a home office, or a small business, the ESA adapts to changing needs with ease.

Designed for installers and homeowners alike

The ESA’s integrated architecture dramatically reduces installation time and wiring complexity. With dual output ports and flexible mounting options, it’s a practical solution for both new builds and retrofits.

Installers benefit from GoodWe’s intuitive commissioning app, while end users gain real-time visibility and smart control via the GoodWe SEMS portal and app, making energy management simple and transparent.

Technical highlights

Inverter output range: 3 kW – 10 kW

3 kW – 10 kW Battery capacity: 5 kWh or 8 kWh per module, up to 48 kWh total per stack with up to 6 stacks in parallel

5 kWh or 8 kWh per module, up to 48 kWh total per stack with up to 6 stacks in parallel Backup output: 63 A full-home backup

63 A full-home backup MPPTs: 2–4, up to 26 A short-circuit input current

2–4, up to 26 A short-circuit input current Charge/discharge rate: 1C

1C PV oversizing: Up to 200 per cent

Up to 200 per cent Noise level: < 30 dB

< 30 dB Protection rating: IP66

IP66 Safety features: Six-layer protection, AI AFCI 3.0, LFP chemistry

Empowering Australia’s clean energy transition

As electricity prices climb and reliability becomes a household concern, GoodWe’s ESA provides a complete, scalable path toward energy independence. Its combination of safety, flexibility, and full-backup capability makes it a standout in Australia’s fast-growing battery market.

“This is what the future of home energy looks like: simple, safe, and smart,” Williamson added. “The ESA gives Australians the confidence to take control of their power.”

The Clean Energy Council-approved ESA is eligible for the Cheaper Home Batteries Program.

Read more about the GoodWe ESA: https://www.goodwe.com.au/esa-3-10kw

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 6000 employees located in 30 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology.

With credentials, awards and ratings from IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie, GoodWe has also been awarded the silver medal in Sustainability by EcoVadis, and most recently as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF. In Australia, GoodWe has achieved top inverter and battery manufacturer awards for consecutive years by Sunwiz, and in 2025 has been recognised as the top inverter manufacturer for <100kW. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters'' awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au