VITURE XR Glasses Now Available in 200 Best Buy Stores Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VITURE, the global leader in everyday XR wearables, today announced that its award-winning VITURE XR Glasses are launching in 200 Best Buy stores across the United States, marking the first time consumers can experience full-display XR eyewear in person at a major U.S. electronics retailer.



The Clarity King of Display Glasses — A Never-Go-Back Experience for Gamers — now hits retail shelves across America, debuting in October at major Best Buy locations.

With this rollout, VITURE becomes one of the first XR brands to bring full-display extended reality glasses to retail shelves across America, giving shoppers a hands-on look at the future of immersive entertainment, productivity, and gaming.

Experience VITURE: The Clarity King of Display Glasses

VITURE’s XR lineup has been praised by gamers and creators alike as the “Clarity King,” delivering the sharpest, most vibrant visuals in its class with cinematic-grade SONY micro-OLED displays and unmatched brightness powered by VITURE’s proprietary optical module.

Gamers describe VITURE as a never-go-back experience; once you see and play on these glasses, there’s simply no substitute.

The in-store demo experience at Best Buy allows customers to explore 2D and 3D viewing, including hands-on tests in the gaming section that showcase VITURE’s XR technology in action.

In addition, with VITURE offering the first-ever immersive gaming experience for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, players can now pick up the VITURE Pro Mobile Dock, an essential accessory for Switch gaming, directly in-store.

Find your nearest Best Buy store here: https://www.viture.com/shopping-channels

Until now, XR glasses have been largely available only through online channels. VITURE’s Best Buy debut marks a major milestone for the entire category, making it possible for shoppers to see, feel, and experience spatial computing firsthand — no longer limited to the online buying experience.

“We were honored to be the first display glasses brands to go live on BestBuy.com last year — and now, as we expand into offline retail, we’re bringing our vision of accessible XR even closer to reality,” said Emily Wang, Co-Founder and CMO of VITURE.

“Customers have been asking for an in-person way to try our glasses for years. By showcasing at Best Buy, one of the most popular electronics retailers, we’re making extended reality as approachable as any other consumer technology.”

Retail Growth Across North America and Beyond

The Best Buy launch builds on VITURE’s rapid retail expansion across major consumer and enterprise channels. In North America, the brand has seen strong retail performance at Micro Center, B&H Photo Video, and Costco Canada, as well as online sales through Best Buy U.S. and other leading retailers.

Globally, VITURE continues to expand its footprint across Europe and beyond — becoming the first display glasses brand to go live on MediaMarktSaturn Germany, while also launching in Thailand, Hong Kong, and other key technology markets across South Asia — further driving its mission to make XR experiences accessible worldwide.

With the growing buzz around Meta’s Ray-Ban Display demo at Best Buy, this launch arrives at the perfect time, giving shoppers the chance to explore the next evolution of XR technology and see why VITURE stands apart in clarity, comfort, and immersion.

Immersive Tech Built for Work and Play

The VITURE Luma XR Glasses let users work, play, and stream anywhere, transforming any space into a personal theater or workspace.

Luma Pro ($499) – Available in stores & on BestBuy.com. Lightweight, everyday XR glasses designed for streaming, gaming, and productivity, featuring vivid SONY micro-OLED panels, ultra-sharp screen, high brightness, and adjustable frames.

VITURE is also known for its comprehensive line of accessories, offering full compatibility for gamers and XR enthusiasts:

VITURE XR Glasses support Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Steam Deck, PlayStation, Xbox, and more, bridging entertainment and professional use across all major platforms.

About VITURE

VITURE is a global pioneer in the XR industry, redefining immersive experiences and next-gen digital consumption through cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and user-centric innovations. According to IDC, VITURE has captured more than 50% market share in the U.S. extended reality glasses category since Q4 2024, establishing itself as a benchmark company in this field.

