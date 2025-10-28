2025 Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Recipients’ Orientation and Welcome Party – Embarking on a New Journey of Mandarin Learning and Academic Pursuits

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This news comes from The Hub News. Article Source: https://www.thehubnews.net/archives/561410

Outstanding international students from around the world are encouraged to pursue degrees or study Mandarin in Taiwan through the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship programs. In the current (2025-26) academic year, over 1,500 exceptional students from more than 80 countries have been awarded scholarships. A warm welcome was hosted for these scholarship recipients by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) – 2025 Taiwan & Huayu Scholarship Recipients’ Orientation and Welcome Party— on October 20 at the Chang Yung-Fa Foundation, with over 800 new students in attendance. Diplomats from various countries stationed in Taiwan also personally joined in to extend their heartfelt welcome, creating a lively and warm atmosphere. (Source: TheHubNews)



Photo 1: Group Photo.( Image provided by Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Program )

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Education Liu Kuo-Wei encouraged the scholarship students to not only focus on their academic studies but also to take the opportunity to explore Taiwan’s rich and diverse culture, enjoy its local delicacies, and build friendships with the warm and hospitable people of Taiwan. Deputy Minister Liu noted that many past scholarship recipients have excelled in various fields and have even chosen to stay and build their careers in Taiwan. He expressed his hope that the new students feel a sense of belonging in Taiwan and one day proudly say: “Taiwan is my second home!”



Photo 2: Remarks by the Deputy Minister of Education Liu Kuo-Wei. ( Image provided by Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Program )

Two outstanding senior scholarship recipients from Cambodia and Guatemala, respectively were invited to share their inspiring experiences with attendees. Hourng Sopheakanika, a Cambodian master’s student studying at Chang Gung University’s College of Management and recipient of the MOE Taiwan Scholarship, encouraged new students to keep an open mind and be brave in facing challenges. “Every challenge you encounter in Taiwan is a new bridge leading to growth,” she said, emphasizing that these experiences will enrich their academic journeys. Francisco Javier León Aguilar, a Guatemalan Ph.D. student in the College of Management at National Taipei University of Technology and recipient of the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship, shared that his experience in classes showed him that learning is not just about acquiring knowledge—it’s also a process of developing critical thinking and leadership skills. He described his decision to study in Taiwan thanks to the scholarship as the “most beautiful unexpected choice” of his life.

For the past 21 years, the MOE’s Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship programs have been supporting international students to pursue degrees or study Mandarin in Taiwan. Through their time in Taiwan, it is hoped that these students will gain deeper insight into Taiwan’s educational and academic environment, build meaningful connections with the people of Taiwan, and become important bridges linking Taiwan with their home countries. The MOE also encourages these outstanding students to make the most of their bilingual or multilingual abilities and their familiarity with both their own and Taiwan’s cultures after graduation. Whether they choose to stay and work in Taiwan or return to their home countries, they can help promote international talent exchange and become the best ambassadors for “Studying in Taiwan.”