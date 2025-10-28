A Heartwarming Holiday Awaits at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Celebrate the festive season with memorable stays, indulgent dining, and family experiences in the heart of Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Just minutes from the Johor–Singapore Causeway, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru sets the stage for a meaningful year-end escape filled with warmth, flavour, and festive cheer. Whether it’s a weekend staycation, a family getaway, or a culinary indulgence, guests can look forward to celebrating the holidays surrounded by heartfelt hospitality and city charm.



Perfectly positioned in the heart of Johor Bahru, the hotel combines the comfort of Hilton hospitality with easy access to the city’s vibrant shopping and cultural attractions. Families can unwind in spacious rooms with connecting options, enjoy poolside relaxation, or explore nearby destinations such as Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street, KOMTAR JBCC, and LEGOLAND Malaysia, all within reach from the hotel’s doorstep.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru has always been a place where families and friends connect,” said Mike Williamson, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru. “This year, we’ve designed experiences that bring people closer, celebrating meaningful moments, comforting food, and the warmth of the holidays, all in a setting that feels like home.”

A Festive Stay to Remember

Whether for a short getaway or a festive family holiday, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru offers the perfect retreat just across the border. Guests can unwind in modern rooms with city or Straits views, relax by the outdoor pool, or enjoy the hotel’s wellness amenities including a jacuzzi, steam room, and 24-hour fitness centre.

Families will find the hotel particularly inviting, with spacious connecting rooms, a kids’ pool, and a dedicated children’s corner at Makan Kitchen. Little travellers are greeted with a special welcome pack, while festive workshops such as gingerbread decorating and pizza-making sessions at Tosca bring the holiday spirit to life.

The hotel’s Year-End Festive Stay & Dine Packages, starting from RM630++ per night, include breakfast and dinner for two, making it an excellent choice for families and couples alike. As part of the Hilton portfolio, guests enjoy exclusive Hilton Honors benefits, from seamless check-in experience via the Hilton Honors app to confirmed connecting rooms when booked directly through Hilton channels, a feature designed to make family stays and group getaways even more convenient.

Located in Johor Bahru’s Central Business District, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s best attractions, shopping, and heritage landmarks. KOMTAR JBCC, City Square, and Mid Valley SouthKey are just minutes away, while Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street, Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, and LEGOLAND Malaysia offer plenty to explore. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary weekend shuttle service to Mid Valley SouthKey and Johor Premium Outlets, making every outing effortless.

Flavours of the Festive Season

A highlight of any stay, Makan Kitchen invites guests to indulge in a multi-cultural dining journey through Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Peranakan cuisines. Known for its vibrant live cooking stations and diverse breakfast buffet spreads, the restaurant’s festive line-up this year features a series of seasonal favourites from 16 November to 31 December 2025.

The Makan Kitchen Festive Eve Dinner Buffet on 24 December will feature highlights such as Whole Turkey brined for 12 hours, Beef Wellington, and Winterberry White Chocolate Log. The celebration continues with the Christmas Day Dinner Buffet and High Tea Buffet on 25 December, where guests can enjoy Sous Vide Wagyu Rump, Seafood on Ice, Turkey & Cranberry Pot Pie, and Laksa Johor. Festivities culminate with the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet on 31 December, featuring Whole Smoked Beef Short Ribs, Honey Harissa Glazed Lamb, and a Malaysian-inspired churrasco grill.

For an elevated celebration, Tosca Italian Trattoria presents refined seasonal menus in an al-fresco style poolside setting, including the Festive Eve 7-Course Dinner and New Year’s Eve 7-Course Dinner, featuring dishes such as Scarlet Prawn Carpaccio, 72-hour Sous Vide Short Ribs, and Herbs-Crusted Halibut. Children can delight in the Yuletide Noel Kids Menu, with comforting favourites like Creamy Mushroom Soup, Spaghetti Turkey Ham Carbonara, and Double Chocolate Gelato.

Guests can also unwind at Axis Lounge with two signature festive experiences, the Festive High Tea Set for Two (RM108 nett per set, with an optional Birthday Tea Party add-on) and the Festive Tiffin High Tea Set (RM128 nett per set), each featuring handcrafted sweets and savoury treats inspired by local flavours.

For those celebrating at home, The Food Store’s Yuletide Takeaway Collection offers premium roasts and desserts including the Portuguese Christmas Turkey Pie, Angus O.P. Ribs, and Strawberry Shortcake Yule Log, perfect for sharing with loved ones and making home celebrations merrier.

For more information on dining, please contact us at +607 268 6868, email JohorBahru.FB@hilton.com or make a reservation for Makan Kitchen or Tosca .