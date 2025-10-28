Acclime Acquires Crowe Singapore to Create Regional Professional Services Powerhouse

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, a leading corporate services and advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Crowe Singapore, one of Singapore’s top accounting and advisory practices. The combination marks a significant milestone in Acclime’s growth journey and reinforces its evolution to a full-service regional firm serving clients across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. With this acquisition, Acclime will become one of the largest professional services firms in Singapore.

Crowe Singapore brings deep local expertise in assurance, tax, and advisory together with Acclime’s regional leadership in corporate governance, compliance, accounting, and fund administration. With one unified offering, the combined organisation will serve a diverse and growing range of local clients, regional enterprises, multinationals, funds, and family offices with consistent service standards and coordinated expertise across all markets.

“This acquisition transforms our scale, capability, and client value proposition,” said Izzy Silva, Group CEO of Acclime. “Crowe Singapore is one of the most trusted names in the market, and together we’ve created a platform that fundamentally elevates what clients can expect from a regional partner: technical excellence, institutional-grade fund administration, and integrated solutions that work across borders. Our teams operate as one firm, ensuring that expertise and insights flow freely to benefit every client, wherever they operate.”

“Joining Acclime allows us to bring our clients into a broader ecosystem of expertise and innovation,” said Tan Kuang Hui, Managing Partner of Crowe Singapore. “We share a strong commitment to quality and client partnership and now have the scale and reach to deliver enhanced value both locally and regionally.”

This acquisition represents the latest in Acclime’s strategic shift toward high-value advisory services and fund administration. In recent years, Acclime has strengthened its advisory capabilities through targeted acquisitions of some of the top regional firms in Hong Kong SAR, Australia, and in New Zealand. Each acquisition has added specialized expertise, enabling Acclime to deliver sophisticated advisory solutions alongside its strong corporate services and accounting core. The addition of Crowe Singapore reflects Acclime’s continued commitment to building a firm that delivers exceptional service through enhanced on-the-ground market knowledge, regional coordination and international reach.

About Crowe Singapore

Crowe Singapore is an award-winning firm that leverages its core strengths in audit, advisory, tax, risk consulting, corporate services, outsourcing, fund administration and valuation to bring smart decisions that create lasting value for its clients. With a global reach, and a local expertise, Crowe Singapore is well positioned as a one-stop, integrated solutions provider of a full suite of professional services to a diverse and international clientele, including public-listed entities, multinational corporations, and financial institutions.

About Acclime

Acclime is a leading professional services firm providing integrated corporate services, fund administration, accounting, tax, and advisory solutions across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. With over 2,000 professionals operating as one unified firm across 18 markets, Acclime serves a diverse range of private clients, regional enterprises, multinationals, funds, and family offices. The firm combines deep market knowledge, cross-border expertise and industry leading tech-enablement to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, scale their operations and achieve their strategic objectives at every stage of success.