Agoda and Busan City Sign MOU to Drive Tourism Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and Busan City have formed a strategic partnership to promote tourism and support tourism-related initiatives. With the recent signing of a two-year memorandum of understanding (MOU), Busan and Agoda will collaborate to build on Busan’s rising appeal as an international destination.



Agoda and Busan City MOU 2025

The collaboration marks the first partnership between Agoda and a local government in Korea. Through this partnership, Busan City and Agoda will cooperate to develop activation strategies and marketing campaigns by leveraging Agoda’s media solutions. With the aim of stimulating tourism, initiatives will include online content competition designed to highlight Busan’s attractions.

Busan is a globally recognized city known for its vibrant attractions, including world-famous beaches like Haeundae and Gwangalli, a dazzling skyline, and unique cultural sites such as Jagalchi Market, Gukje Market, Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Taejongdae, and Gamcheon Culture Village. The city offers year-round marine leisure and festival experiences—yachting, surfing, and major events like the Busan International Film Festival and Fireworks Festival. Busan is also emerging as a culinary hotspot, with numerous Michelin Guide selections and local favorites like pork soup, fish cakes, milmyeon, and ssiat hotteok, making it a must-visit destination for food lovers and travelers alike.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Thanks to Agoda’s global reach and unrivalled marketing insights, we aim to showcase Busan’s exceptional tourism assets to travelers across the globe. By partnering with Busan City, we aim to accelerate Busan’s move from a domestic favorite to a trending international destination.”



The partnership not only highlights the shared vision to position Busan as a global destination but also demonstrates commitment to fostering innovation and mutual growth. By combining Busan’s unique local offerings with Agoda’s technological expertise and international network, the collaboration aims to make the city even more attractive to overseas travelers.

Busan Mayor Mr. Park Heong-joon added, “Partnering with Agoda will help international tourists easily discover and experience Busan’s rich cultural and hidden gems. We will pursue cooperation not only through Agoda’s media solutions but also by leveraging Agoda’s global reach and marketing power.”



Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. It continues to provide travelers the flexibility to plan and book their trips seamlessly.