AI Empowers Preventive Healthcare Survey Report Sharing on Hong Kong People’s Health Awareness

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – “Prevention is better than cure” is a common saying that reflects the concept of “preventive healthcare,” which advocates for citizens to proactively manage their health in daily life to reduce the future financial burden of treating illness. This year’s Policy Address stated that, to address the challenges brought by an aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and pressure on healthcare resources, the Government would deepen healthcare system reform, including strengthening primary healthcare. The government is also promoting the development of AI+, empowering governance and industries with AI to enhance people’s livelihood. Healthcare is a significant use case for AI, while AI health technology investments are highly favored by the market. International research indicates that preventive healthcare projects have a faster valuation growth than conventional medical care.

Today, Cyberport, eHealth Consortium, and innovative health technology company LIVE4WELL jointly organized the “AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Launch Event” and invited prominent experts to share their insights. A survey report titled “Hong Kong People’s Awareness, Behavioral Patterns, and Support Expectations for ‘Preventive Healthcare'” was also shared at the event, revealing a growing demand among the public for AI-powered, data driven and personalized technologies. The on-site AI health screening devices were also highly appealing to participants, including a 30-second AI retinal imaging, which can identify up to 55 health risk factors such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Hon. Mr. Duncan CHIU, HKSAR Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation) and Ms. Joyce CHEUNG, JP, Assistant Head, Chief Executive’s Policy Unit were invited as the guests of honor and officiated the launch ceremony with three co-organizers.

Ir. Eric CHAN, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, stated, “With the growing challenges of an ageing population and the rise of chronic illnesses, the idea of ‘preventive care’ not only addresses societal shifts but also sets a key course for advancing health management. Artificial intelligence is transforming how we approach healthcare, using data-driven insights and personalized solutions to empower people to proactively manage their well-being in daily life. This also aligns with the paradigm shift of Hong Kong’s Public Primary Healthcare policy from Treatment to Prevention and the establishment of District Health Centers, reinforcing the importance of early intervention and community-based support. As Hong Kong’s digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to driving AI applications in healthcare and fostering cross-sector collaboration. Today’s event showcases AI’s transformative impact on health and marks a significant step toward a smarter, healthier future for Hong Kong.”

Dr. Charleston SIN, President, eHealth Consortium, said, “The Hong Kong Government has expressed its hope to develop Hong Kong into a health and medical innovation hub. With the rapid technological advancement in innovative therapies and electronic health records, now is the optimal time for integrating medical expertise with technology. The concept of self-health management is becoming increasingly prevalent, with more citizens showing greater interest in managing and utilizing their own health data. The eHealth Consortium is pleased to see the Government and industry actively driving innovation to empower proactive self-health management and advance a healthier community. We firmly believe that the integration of AI and medical technology will be a key trend for future development.”

Ms. Miranda WONG, Co-founder, LIVE4WELL, introduced their AI wellness concept today, “LIVE4WELL empowers the public to practice the concept of ‘preventive healthcare’, marking a milestone of ‘Wellness 3.0’. We firmly believe that prevention is better than cure, and that preventive healthcare is an irreversible future trend. Therefore, we have transcended traditional passive medical models by integrating AI technologies with health management, transforming vast health data into personalized solutions. This helps citizens take greater ownership of their health and enables an early identification of health risks. Through building an AI wellness ecosystem, we hope to truly integrate preventive healthcare into daily life, contributing to a healthier city.”

Deloitte Survey: Over 70% of respondents believe technology will play a greater role in health

At the same event, Deloitte released the survey report titled “Hong Kong People’s Awareness, Behavioral Patterns, and Support Expectations for ‘Preventive Healthcare'”. In this October, Deloitte conducted a survey with a sample of 1,004 Hong Kong residents. The survey found that 77% believed that technology will play a greater role in wellness in the future.

The survey data indicated the strong confidence in wellness technology. When asked about their interest in specific products, the top three were personalized nutrition plans (42%), AI fitness coaching (41%), and mental health technology (37%). These findings reflected respondents’ general anticipation toward personalized health management platforms and AI technology applications, demonstrating the growing demand for AI-driven health management.

Speaking on AI-driven preventive healthcare, Prof. Hong FUNG, JP, Professor of Practice, Jockey Club School of Public Health & Primary Care, CUHK, discussed AI’s potential significant contributions to the healthcare system. Currently, there are over 1,200 medical devices embedded with AI software have been cleared by FDA and AI based clinical decision support tools are widely available. He noted that AI could support personalized risk assessment and early disease detection, as well as help citizens to continuously monitor their health, thereby enhancing the management of chronic diseases and even providing support for mental health.

Dr. Gary LAU, Director of HKU Stroke, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, HKU Med, focused on the theme of stroke prevention and rehabilitation in the era of AI. He explained how the development of AI can transform stroke treatment from reactive to proactive, enabling patients to continuously monitor their health and develop personalized medical plans. This approach helped the public to detect health risks early and take appropriate preventive healthcare measures.

Expert panels alongside AI healthcare screening experience zone

While experts shared insights on stage, the experience zone was just as popular as the panel discussions, offering hands-on experience with AI health technology, participants could explore how Wellness AI was integrated into everyday life to support the goal of preventive healthcare. One of the highlights was the “30-second AI retinal imaging”, which instantly identified up to 55 health risk factors through retinal imaging, including early signs of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Other experiences included: “Body Composition Analysis”, which precisely measured 17 body indicators including visceral fat, muscle distribution, and metabolic age. “3D postural scanning”, which completed a 360-degree full-body scanning in 1 minute, identifying 15 types of posture problems, including pelvic anteversion and “AI Fitness Test”, which used AI motion capture technology for real-time analysis to comprehensively score participants’ fitness performance. Participants were able to comprehensively experience AI-driven healthcare, practicing the concept of “self-health management.”

The event featured several AI health devices, including the highlight “AI Fitness Test”, which used AI motion capture technology for real-time analysis to comprehensively score participants’ fitness performance.

