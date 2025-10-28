Altair RapidMiner Data Analytics and AI Platform Accelerates Enterprise Intelligence with Expanded Agentic AI and Analytics Ecosystem

New software release includes enhanced automation, governance, real-time analytics, and self-service data preparation

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, today announced major updates across Altair® RapidMiner®, its data analytics and AI platform, to help organizations operationalize intelligence, bridging human insight, data automation, and agentic AI collaboration across a unified ecosystem.



The latest updates strengthen Altair’s data analytics and AI ecosystem, empowering organizations to build scalable, trusted, and intelligent data environments.

“The latest updates help organizations move from isolated analytics to fully connected intelligence,” said Sam Mahalingham, chief technology officer, Altair, and head of simulation, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By bringing together AI, data governance, and real-time decisioning, Altair enables every team — from business analysts to data scientists — to turn data into action faster and more confidently than ever before.”

Driving Connected Intelligence Across the Enterprise

Altair® AI Cloud delivers a secure foundation for deploying intelligent, multi-agent systems at scale. Through the new Agent Studio, users can build and orchestrate agentic workflows combining large language models (LLMs), machine learning, and enterprise data in one environment. Enhanced multi-agent collaboration allows agents to reason, retrieve, and automate tasks collectively. With these features, traditional data processes become dynamic, autonomous ecosystems that democratize access to enterprise-grade AI.

Altair® Graph Studio™ anchors Altair’s ecosystem with semantic data intelligence and governance for agentic systems. With Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, agents directly interact with Graph Studio to query, reason and make decisions, while embedded LLM-powered copilots simplify metadata management and ontology creation. The release also introduces granular attribute-based access controls and policy-driven governance for improved privacy, compliance, and lifecycle management—helping to ensure data is not only connected but also controlled and compliant.

Altair® Panopticon™ continues to redefine real-time analytics for industries where milliseconds matter. The update introduces a rebuilt network graph visualization with richer node-edge detail, customizable labels, and advanced styling options. A new guided workbook experience walks users step by step through dashboard creation, while automatic data refresh keeps visualizations aligned with live data—assisting in ensuring every decision is made from the most current information. Enhanced data table management, faster rendering, and expanded connectivity—including InfluxDB v2 and advanced alerting—further accelerate insight generation for time-critical decisions.

Unified Analytics and Language Flexibility

Altair’s unified data analytics and AI platform continues to expand its flexibility and integration for both technical and business users. Altair RapidMiner removes barriers between teams, modernizes existing SAS investments, and streamlines migration to open, cloud-ready environments.

Altair® SLC™ broadens language coverage and data connectivity with a new Databricks connector, expanded HDFS and Tagsets.RTF support, and dozens of enhanced and new SAS procedures. Running seamlessly across major operating systems and environments, Altair SLC empowers users to execute SAS, Python, R, and SQL in one unified framework.

Building on this foundation, Altair SLC Hub™ delivers centralized orchestration, scheduling, and resource management for SLC clusters. The latest release introduces a command-line interface (HubCLI) and Windows credential integration for improved workload control, with upcoming support for single sign-on and high availability.

Altair Analytics Workbench® builds on the integration between Altair SLC and SLC Hub, giving users a single, multi-language workspace to build, run, and deploy analytics. Now available on Windows, Linux, and macOS, the latest version adds a stand-alone SQL query block, a workflow import accelerator, and an AI-powered copilot for code generation, documentation, and data exploration. The enhanced notebook experience supports real-time collaboration and integration with live enterprise data.

Smarter Data Preparation and Governance

Altair® Monarch® continues to lead in self-service data preparation, giving analysts a faster way to turn raw, complex data into trusted, analysis-ready datasets. The release introduces support for writing Monarch expressions to filter data directly from ODBC sources like SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, and DB2—eliminating the need for complex SQL queries or database-specific syntax. Enhanced OData connector capabilities simplify data consumption from Mendix endpoints, while improved search and lineage functions make it easier to trace data origins and maintain transparency across the preparation process.

Extending Monarch’s capabilities to the enterprise, Altair® Monarch Server™ provides scalable report storage, process orchestration, and automation within a centralized, high-availability environment. The new release adds support for SQL Azure instance deployment, a unified job view combining logs from multiple workflows, and a consolidated interface for pre-mined table access. Together, Monarch and Monarch Server empower organizations to automate and govern data preparation pipelines from desktop to enterprise scale.

Accelerating the Future of Connected Intelligence

From agentic AI and semantic data governance to real-time analytics and self-service data preparation, Altair RapidMiner delivers the intelligence backbone modern enterprises need to thrive. These innovations empower organizations to make faster, smarter decisions, turning data into a continuous, enterprise-wide advantage.

To learn more about Altair RapidMiner and explore the latest updates, visit http://altair.com/altair-rapidminer .

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit altair.com or sw.siemens.com.