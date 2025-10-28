American Express Presents Elevated “AMEX GOURMET CLUB” with Refined Dining Offers at Over 300 Restaurants and Bars Across Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Express Hong Kong today announced the refresh of “AMEX GOURMET CLUB“, its signature dining program designed to bring Cardmembers an expanded suite of dining privileges and elevated culinary experiences across more than 300 restaurants and bars serving more than 20 global cuisines. The refresh builds on recent dining initiatives, including the Two-for-One Dining Experience, reinforcing the company’s commitment to creating exceptional dining experiences for Cardmembers.

From cozy neighborhood gems to acclaimed fine dining destinations, AMEX GOURMET CLUB caters to everyday cravings and special celebrations alike. The enhanced program offers everything from Two-For-One Dining Experience to curated savings and exclusive perks, making each meal more rewarding and every bite a moment to savor.

Walter Liu, Head of Asia Region, American Express, said “For today’s diners, food is a way to connect, celebrate, and explore. With AMEX GOURMET CLUB, we’re bringing our Cardmembers richer and more rewarding culinary experiences – offering diverse choices, greater value, and elevated excitement for culinary discovery.”

Savor More, Spend Less

Cardmembers can enjoy up to 30% savings at participating popular restaurants featuring Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and other cuisines, from now until December 31, 2025 [1] .

Cardmembers can enjoy an exclusive treat at 30 selected restaurants – a complimentary drink for everyone at the table, from now until November 19, 2025[1].

Cardmembers can also enjoy complimentary canapés upon purchase of designated drinks at 20 participating bars, from now until December 31, 2025[2].

Indulge in Premium Dining

With the new Two-For-One Dining Experience , American Express Platinum Card Members can enjoy two specially curated set dinner menus for the price of one [3] at 16 of Hong Kong’s top-rated restaurants, including MICHELIN-starred restaurants, [4] until February 28, 2026 .

Existing Platinum dining privileges include up to 40% savings at over 140 premium dining outlets, as well as HK$2,000 year-round Global Dining Credit[5].

Vote and Win Dining Delights

Eligible Basic Cardmembers may participate in “Members’ Favorite Restaurants” campaign, to vote for their top pick of restaurants upon login and registration at go.amex/luckydrawiform_en, from now until November 30, 2025 . Successful voters will have a chance to win exciting prizes in a lucky draw with 10 top prize winners can each be entitled to a special dining experience for two at L’Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong (valued at HK$4,813 ) along with HK$3,000 statement credits[6].

Terms and Conditions apply to all benefits and offers, which may be subject to designated booking requirements, redemption cap, spending requirements, blackout dates and exclusions.[7] For more about AMEX GOURMET CLUB, please visit the dedicated page.

