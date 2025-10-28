Certis Names Yeo Teck Guan as Group Chief Technology Officer

Veteran technology leader joins Certis to drive next phase of digital transformation and strengthen AI, robotics and orchestration capabilities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated operations & security solutions firm Certis has appointed Mr Yeo Teck Guan as its Group Chief Technology Officer (GCTO), as the company accelerates its transformation into a technology-driven enterprise. Mr Yeo will join the company on 3 November 2025.

The appointment comes amid Certis’ ongoing drive to build deeper capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and smart orchestration platforms, and follows a year of steady investment in technology talent, infrastructure and partnerships.

Mr Yeo joins Certis with more than three decades of experience in digital transformation and enterprise IT strategy across manufacturing, financial services and the public sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Technology Officer at Singapore Pools, where he led large-scale modernisation efforts, advanced AI and automation initiatives, strengthened cybersecurity, and launched new digital channels to enhance organisational agility and customer engagement.

He previously held senior regional technology roles at Goodyear and Ness Technologies, delivering transformation programmes and technology deployments across Asia Pacific. Mr Yeo holds a Bachelor of Computer Science and Information Systems from the University of London, and has completed executive programmes in digital transformation and leadership at INSEAD.

“I am honoured to join Certis and excited to work alongside our teams to accelerate innovation, digitalisation and the adoption of AI and robotics,” Mr Yeo said. “Together, we will harness technology to make our world safer, smarter and better.”

In the past year, Certis has accelerated its technology ambition, expanding its AI and robotics engineering teams, and forging new partnerships with universities and commercial partners to drive AI adoption, innovation in security, facilities and operations management.

Certis also strengthened its robotics portfolio, deploying humanoid and quadruped robots for security, concierge and inspection duties in collaboration with leading robotics manufacturers. These developments reflect Certis’ determination to be at the forefront of next-generation operations technology, delivering safer, smarter and more sustainable solutions for clients worldwide.

