Choco Up Introduces AI-Powered Credit Assessment Engine to Drive SME Growth

Through holistic AI adoption, Choco Up now reduces funding timelines from days to hours, giving SMEs rapid access to capital.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Choco Up, Asia’s leading growth financing platform, has unveiled a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Credit Assessment Engine designed to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access growth capital faster and more efficiently. Rolled out this month, the enhanced process shortens the end-to-end process, from when the request for financing is received to when funds are deployed, from days to hours to minutes.



Designed to support SMEs at scale, the AI-embedded system can efficiently process funding amounts of up to USD 200,000, which accounts for the majority of SMEs’ financing requests. This enables businesses to access capital more quickly, which is especially helpful during crucial trading periods, including the festive and year-end e-commerce seasons.

Across Asia, SMEs account for 98% of all businesses yet face a staggering USD 2 trillion funding gap in meeting their growth and expansion needs. Many of these businesses are asset-light, making it challenging for them to secure funding from traditional financial institutions that typically require collateral. Meanwhile, equity-based investors often seek ownership stakes. These structural barriers have made access to fast, flexible, and non-dilutive financing one of the most persistent challenges for entrepreneurs today.

Percy Hung, Founder and CEO of Choco Up, said, “As a growth financing platform built for SMES, we understand how important rapid access to capital is for business continuity and growth. Our new AI-powered Credit Assessment Engine is a key step toward that—helping clients move faster, fund smarter, and, in many cases, unlock revenue growth through AI-driven insights and operations. The team has worked tirelessly to design, test, and roll out this service ahead of the end-of-year festive season, when speed matters most. Looking ahead, we will continue advancing our use of AI to enhance the client journey and deepen our embedded financing and partner solutions to deliver even greater value to SMEs across Asia.”

The new AI-powered Credit Assessment Engine further automates many of these steps using AI coding agents, which are specialised models built for focused, task-specific automation, to extract, interpret, and verify financial data quickly and accurately. This includes tasks such as reviewing key data in bank statements, historical sales, and growth projections to determine an SME’s financial health. The use of AI streamlines decision-making, improves accuracy, and reduces review time without compromising control or compliance.

Expanding beyond credit assessment, Choco Up will advance its use of AI across every stage of the client lifecycle, from client acquisition, client onboarding, to post-funding support, leveraging AI to dynamically identify and customise suitable financing solutions to targeted clients. This creates a seamless, data‑driven experience that empowers entrepreneurs with faster and smarter access to growth capital across Asia.

About Choco Up

Choco Up is a global technology and financial services platform that offers alternative financing and growth solutions for SMEs. With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to automate fund deployment, providing fast-growing companies with zero-equity funding in a quick and seamless manner. Choco Up has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR and serves businesses with smart-growth analytics and global payment solutions to fuel their growth.