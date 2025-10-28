Delonix Group Strengthens Indonesia Expansion with Model J Hotel Jakarta Central Park

Third strategic location reinforces Delonix’s steady, value-driven Southeast Asia blueprint

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delonix Group, a leading hospitality and lifestyle experience company in the Asia-Pacific region, recently announced the opening of Model J Hotel Jakarta Central Park. More than a property debut, Central Park represents a strategic anchor in Delonix’s sequenced journey across Indonesia — an expansion rooted in reliability, long-term value creation, and investor confidence.



Indonesia: A Market of Reliable Growth

As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality markets, Indonesia combines international gateway flows, a rapidly expanding middle class, and a diversified corporate base. Jakarta, as the nation’s commercial and political capital, sits at the intersection of these forces.

Delonix’s decision to expand in Indonesia reflects not speed, but thoughtful selection. Since establishing PT Delonix Group Indonesia in 2023, the Group has advanced a measured, data-driven strategy, identifying anchor locations that balance mobility, corporate ecosystems, and urban lifestyle demand. This disciplined expansion across Soekarno-Hatta Airport, BSD Business District, and Central Park Jakarta builds a resilient footprint in Greater Jakarta — focused not on sheer scale, but on creating certainty, resilience, and reliable value for travelers and investors alike.

Model J Central Park: Reliable Journeys in Jakarta’s Dynamic Hub

The newly opened Model J Hotel Jakarta Central Park offers 107 rooms tailored for modern business and leisure travelers. Just 30 minutes from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and 10 minutes from Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), the property provides a reliable base for every journey, with seamless access to offices, government centers, shopping, and entertainment.

Key highlights include:

Smart In-Stay System – delivering consistent services that simplify each guest journey while enhancing operational efficiency.

– delivering consistent services that simplify each guest journey while enhancing operational efficiency. Efficient Hospitality Model – lean design and streamlined operations accelerate ROI, with a targeted payback period of estimated four years.

– Traveler-Centric Essentials – premium bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, 50-inch smart TVs with Netflix, and sustainable amenities — focusing on what matters most for a dependable stay.

Strategic Significance for Investors

Model J Hotel is designed for efficiency, scalability, and dependable returns. By focusing resources on essentials valued by guests and optimizing back-end operations, the brand consistently delivers higher satisfaction, stronger repeat rates, and healthier margins.

The Model J Hotel Jakarta Central Park launch demonstrates Delonix’s low-risk, high-certainty replication model:

Short project cycles – from property handover to soft opening in just six months.

– from property handover to soft opening in just six months. Balanced three-point portfolio – spanning gateway, business, and lifestyle demand centers across Jakarta .

– spanning gateway, business, and lifestyle demand centers across . Betterwood loyalty integration – tapping into 35 million members across Asia to drive cross-border demand and retention.

In a market as dynamic yet fragmented as Indonesia, this disciplined approach provides investors with rare predictability — combining stable returns with scalable opportunities across the country’s most promising destinations.

About Delonix Group

Delonix Group is a leading international hospitality and experiential consumption group in the Asia-Pacific region. Ranked 14th globally, the Group partnered with Marriott International to launch the world’s first dual-branded luxury property: MajesTang Hotel • A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, while independently creating MaisonLee, a Tang-inspired premium business travel brand. As one of the first Chinese hotel groups to expand overseas, Delonix has established a presence in high-potential markets such as Japan and Indonesia, now spanning more than 200 cities worldwide. Its portfolio encompasses Swiss-Belhotel, Artotel, Model J, hotel MONday, and other brands, positioning the Group at the forefront of building a new-generation global platform for high-end hospitality and culturally immersive travel.

