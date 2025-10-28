Experience the Future of Clean: CCE 2026 Invites Global Professionals to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, will take place from March 31st to April 3rd, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As Asia’s premier cleaning industry event, CCE warmly invites cleaning professionals, industry experts, and solution seekers from around the world to pre-register now and be part of this dynamic exhibition, where cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled business opportunities converge.

In 2026, CCE is set to welcome nearly 500 exhibitors across Halls N1 to N4, with leading brands including Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, ICE, Lavor, AR, Gausium, Pudu, KLENCO, CHANCEE, Bennet, Alan, KINGWE and more convene together. The exhibition will showcase a full spectrum of products and solutions, including cleaning equipment & accessories, tools & agents, high-pressure cleaners, restroom supplies, air purification & epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning technologies, laundry products, and environmental sanitation etc. This extensive showcase grants you access to the latest innovations and key trends, shaping the future of the cleaning industry.

Among these categories, commercial cleaning equipment stands out as a key highlight of CCE, driven by China’s robust and integrated supply chain. Each year, CCE brings together a wide range of high-quality manufacturers showcasing reliable machines and components. Battery technology plays a key role in enabling flexible, cordless, and long-lasting performance—critical for modern cleaning operations. Drawing on China’s leadership in EV and battery innovation, top suppliers such as Quanyu, Discover Battery, Dachuan New Energy, Hongbo Power and EVE Battery will present advanced lithium-ion and smart battery solutions tailored for cleaning equipment.

Building on last year’s success, the three dedicated feature zones—Restroom Supplies, Smart Cleaning, and Environmental Sanitation—will return at CCE 2026, joined by three new additions: the Property Management Zone, High-pressure Cleaning Zone, and Laundry Products Zone. Together, these special zones offer a more comprehensive platform for international professionals seeking the latest products and technologies tailored to specific industry challenges. Visitors can explore advanced solutions for enhancing operational efficiency, improving hygiene standards, and adopting sustainable practices across a broader range of applications.

At the forefront of these zones, the Smart Cleaning Zone at CCE 2026 highlights one of the industry’s fastest-growing trends. A recent report shows that the global commercial cleaning robot market is projected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2031, growing at a 20.2% CAGR—driven by rising labor costs, workforce shortages, and demand for smarter facilities. China, with its strong foundation in AI, automation, and IoT, has become a global leader in intelligent cleaning robot manufacturing. Excellent innovators like Viggo, Rosiwit, Ecovacs, Agibot, Wimsha Robot, SAITE, Partner Robot, YIJIAHE, KEENON, Udeer, KOKOBOTS and more makes CCE the ideal platform to explore and source cutting-edge smart cleaning solutions.

In addition to the exhibition, CCE 2026 offers a dynamic lineup of co-located events, including industry forums and the highly anticipated cleaning skills competition. These activities provide international visitors with valuable insights into market trends, regulatory updates, and innovative applications. The forums connect global professionals with industry experts and thought leaders, fostering knowledge exchange and networking opportunities. Meanwhile, the hands-on skills competition showcases real-world cleaning techniques and best practices, allowing attendees to observe performance comparisons of different tools and methods in action.

“I warmly welcome all international cleaning professionals to CCE 2026,” said Helen Du, Director of CCE. “We are committed to providing a forward-looking, industry-focused platform where you can discover innovation, gain practical insights, and connect with key partners to grow businesses. With the latest technologies, real-world applications, and content tailored to your needs, we aim to make CCE a valuable and inspiring experience. Your success is our priority—we look forward to welcoming you to Shanghai.”

Mark your calendars: the 27th China Clean Expo will take place from March 31st to April 3rd, 2026, at the SNIEC. We warmly welcome professionals across the global cleaning and facility ecosystem to gather in Shanghai—where insights meet innovation, and collaboration fuels progress. Together, let’s advance innovation and build a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable tomorrow. Pre-registration for CCE 2026 is now open—visit our website www.chinacleanexpo.com/en to secure your free entry today.

About China Clean Expo (CCE)

Launched in 2002, China Clean Expo is the one-stop cleaning solution provider for commercial, institutional and industrial facilities. Exhibit categories include cleaning equipment and accessories, tools and chemical agents, restroom supplies, indoor air purification, epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, and environmental sanitation. As one of the sub-shows of Hotel & Shop Plus, China Clean Expo has the unique advantage of visitor resource from hospitality and commercial space sector. Recognized as the must-attend event for cleaning industry in China, China Clean Expo is the right place to connect with cleaning suppliers and buyers from China and all over the world. For more information, please go to www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China’s leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space. Learn more at www.hdeexpo.com

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world’s top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai’s total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500. For more information, please visit www.imsinoexpo.com/en