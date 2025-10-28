FBS and Bros Gang TV Bring Meaningful Change to Malaysia’s Orang Asli Community

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – FBS , a leading global broker, partnered with Malaysian content creator Bros Gang TV to support the Orang Asli community in Taman Negara Pahang through a heartfelt charity initiative that showed

The project aimed to ensure that all donations and activities directly benefited Orang Asli families in need. Under FBS sponsorship, Bros Gang TV team delivered essential goods, engaged with the community, and created inspiring content to encourage others to give back.

“FBS has been around for many years and has built a strong presence in the market. But what stands out most is their commitment to doing good — not just through trading education, but also through real actions that make a difference,” Bros Gang TV shared. “Thank you again to FBS for always supporting meaningful causes and for proving that success is not just about profits, but about helping others too.”

The initiative provided essential supplies, including rice, canned food, cooking oil, hygiene items, and local snacks to around 30 households, helping them meet immediate daily needs. In addition, FBS contributed merchandise packs with T-shirts, bags, caps, and notebooks to support the activities and provide memorable gifts for children.

“At FBS, we believe that success means creating value beyond trading,” said the FBS team. “Our commitment to giving back to the community reflects who we are as a brand — one that strives to make a positive difference wherever we operate.”

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.