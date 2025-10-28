Hikvision Celebrates the 5th Anniversary of Its Social Good Program and Launches New Initiative, Driving Global Tech for Good

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 22, Hikvision celebrated the 5th anniversary of its STAR Program for Social Good. As a key part of the celebration, the STAR Program officially launched the Installer Partner Initiative, aiming to invite more installer partners to join in impactful Social Good projects.



5th anniversary of Hikvision STAR social good program

Hikvision STAR is a key component of Hikvision’s sustainability journey, which stands for “Sustainability through Technology, Actions for Responsibility”. Beyond driving innovation to support customers and business, Hikvision also contributes to society through public welfare.

With this vision in mind, 5 years ago, on October 23, 2020, Hikvision launched its STAR Program for Social Good, aiming to provide AIoT technologies, products, and solutions to help non-profit organizations and projects explore innovative ways to benefit communities, nature, and culture. To date, Hikvision has partnered with over 30 non-profits in 14 countries and regions.

However, during the past 5-year journey, Hikvision and its partners had consistently encountered significant obstacles in complex installation environments. Many project sites are situated in remote locations – including plateaus, oceans, and forests – imposing demanding requirements on installation.

Hikvision’s glacial lake monitoring and protection project, partnered with the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, is a strong example. Teams had to install monitoring devices in extreme cold and strong wind conditions high in the Himalayas, highlighting how technically demanding such STAR projects are.

Reflecting this insight, Hikvision advanced the STAR Program by launching the Installer Partner Initiative, calling for installer partners to join by contributing installation techniques. Joining partners can enhance their capabilities while achieving social value and growth through participation.

“Although some NGOs can rely on their IT teams to install cameras, most of them still lack this professional skill,” stated Ms. Merida Shen, the initiator of Hikvision STAR Program for Social Good. “That’s why we launch this Initiative, calling for installer partners to join us in this meaningful journey and together create a better world.”

It is reported that the Installer Partner Initiative aims to call for global installers who possess technical expertise and commitments to social good. “We look forward to advancing co-creation with our installer partners.” Ms. Merida stated, “Together, we build a better world and THRIVE for a better future.”

