KLEVV EXPANDS URBANE V RGB DDR5 GAMING/OC MEMORY SERIES WITH AN ALL-NEW JET BLACK EDITION

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, proudly unveils a striking new colorway for its award-winning URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming/OC memory. The sleek new Jet Black Edition joins the popular Brilliant White, broadening the lineup and giving enthusiasts more freedom to personalize their setups without compromise.

Refined Design, Proven Excellence

The URBANE V RGB Gaming/OC series is designed with both style and function in mind, featuring a 2mm-thick aluminum heatsink with refined, curved edges and precision linear grooves that ensure durability and efficient cooling. With a low-profile height of just 42.5mm, the modules fit seamlessly into diverse builds while maintaining optimal thermal performance. A distinctive dual-beam RGB light guide delivers smooth, customizable illumination across 16 million colors, fully compatible with major motherboard lighting software. This proven design, recognized with the prestigious iF Design Award, is now available in an elegant Jet Black finish that complements today’s modern gaming and creator setups.

Proven Performance and Broad Compatibility

The URBANE V RGB DDR5 delivers overclocked speeds of up to 8400 MT/s with low-latency timings and comes in dual-channel kits of up to 64GB. Built on a high-quality 10-layer PCB with on-die ECC and PMIC support, it ensures strong signal integrity and stable performance under demanding workloads. KLEVV offers an Optimized for AMD version designed exclusively for AMD platforms, alongside a Universal edition that supports both Intel’s 15th Gen processors and AMD’s Ryzen™ 9000 series. Fully QVL-tested, it remains a trusted choice for users who demand cutting-edge performance with sleek, refined aesthetics.

Driven by Innovation, Defined by Quality

KLEVV is committed to delivering high-quality memory products across its entire lineup, consistently introducing bold new designs and advancing overclocking performance with higher speeds, greater capacities, and lower latencies. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and distinctive style, every KLEVV product is meticulously engineered to meet the needs of gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts while delivering an exceptional user experience across all applications.

Warranty and Availability

Designed for gamers, PC builders, and performance enthusiasts, KLEVV’s URBANE V RGB series including the new Jet Black Edition are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and will be available starting Q4 2025.

KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc and M2M Direct in the United Kingdom and neighboring European countries. In Australia, distribution is handled by Com1 International. For U.S. consumers, KLEVV products are available directly through Amazon US platform.

URBANE V RGB – https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_UrbaneVRGB

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer’s competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany’s Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.