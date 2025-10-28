LG STUNS GLOBAL LEADERS AT APEC 2025 WITH A GRAND MEDIA CHANDELIER MADE OF TRANSPARENT OLED TVS

Kinetic OLED Installation Showcases Company’s Vision for the Future of Immersive Display Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) reaffirmed its leadership in OLED innovation with a breathtaking installation at APEC 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. LG showcased a kinetic media chandelier composed of 28 transparent 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs, mesmerizing global leaders and delegates from around the Asia-Pacific region.



First unveiled at CES 2025, the OLED chandelier returns to APEC 2025 with the pinnacle of visual storytelling made possible with transparent LG OLED TVs. The installation features the world’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TVs created into a technological splendor that is designed to be appreciated from every angle. Each panel gracefully moves – opening and closing like the petals of a kinetic sculpture – revealing LG OLED’s hallmark features of perfect black, vivid colors, and slim design. In sync with hanging lights, the screens transition fluidly between transparent and opaque modes, transforming the atmosphere with immersive visual sequences: interstellar showers, drifting clouds, underwater landscapes, and stained-glass finales.

Powered by LG’s True Wireless technology, the chandelier eliminates visible cables and delivers flawless 4K transmission without latency, blurring the line between display and artistic visualization.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T demonstrates the versatility of OLED technology in immersive environments and reflects LG’s broader vision for OLED – transforming displays into premium, form-factor-free solutions that seamlessly integrate into everyday spaces. Also redefining home entertainment, the product has been recognized with major international design honors – including Red Dot, iF, and IDEA Awards – and was recently named Best of IFA and Best in Home Entertainment at IFA 2025, affirming its global acclaim.

APEC 2025 brings together leaders and innovators from 21 Asia-Pacific economies to foster inclusive growth and innovation. LG’s presence at this influential summit highlights its commitment to shaping the future of display technology and driving meaningful progress across industries.

