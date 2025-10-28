Nippon Shinyaku Selects LifeSphere® Safety

Japan-based Nippon Shinyaku has chosen LifeSphere MultiVigilance as new case processing database

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that Nippon Shinyaku, Ltd. has selected its LifeSphere® Safety platform.

Nippon Shinyaku sought a global single database and streamlined workflow to unify its domestic and international safety processes. The company selected LifeSphere® for its proven automation capabilities, successful track record of implementations and change management in Japan and worldwide, and ability to support both global and local compliance requirements.

The LifeSphere Safety selection includes:

LifeSphere ® MultiVigilance – an end-to-end case processing and safety data management, designed to scale globally.

– an end-to-end case processing and safety data management, designed to scale globally. LifeSphere ® Business Intelligence – a powerful analytics and reporting solution that delivers real-time insights into safety operations, enabling data-driven decision-making, compliance tracking, and operational optimization.

– a powerful analytics and reporting solution that delivers real-time insights into safety operations, enabling data-driven decision-making, compliance tracking, and operational optimization. LifeSphere® Reporter – a multilingual field reporting solution that streamlines adverse event intake from sales representatives and affiliates, supporting real-time global capture of critical safety data.

“We are pleased to begin our collaboration with ArisGlobal by adopting LifeSphere Safety,” said Ms. Hitomi Kimura, Director, Resource Procurement, Production & Assurance, Nippon Shinyaku. “This transition will allow us to increase efficiency, reduce external costs, and gain clearer visibility into global safety data, all while ensuring compliance across our operations.”

“Nippon Shinyaku’s move to LifeSphere reflects a growing demand from Japanese and global life sciences organizations for platforms that deliver efficiency today while creating a strong foundation for future innovation,” said Zhiyi Chen, Senior Vice President, APAC, ArisGlobal. “We are proud to partner with Nippon Shinyaku and applaud their commitment to building a forward-looking Safety function.”

This new customer builds on ArisGlobal’s recent momentum across the Asia-Pacific region, where the company recorded a 233% year-over-year increase in LifeSphere implementations.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today’s most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Based on Nippon Shinyaku’s business philosophy, “Helping people lead healthier, happier lives,” we aim to be an organization trusted by the community through creating unique medicines that will bring hope to patients and families suffering from illness. Please visit our website (https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/) for products or detailed information.