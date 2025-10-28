Onward Therapeutics Exercises Exclusive Option and Signs Worldwide License Agreement with Institut du Cancer de Montpellier for Novel Onco-Metabolism Program

EPALINGES, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Onward Therapeutics SA, a clinical stage oncology company, today announced that its French subsidiary, Onward Therapeutics France, has exercised its exclusive option and entered into a worldwide license agreement with Institut du Cancer de Montpellier (ICM), France, to further advance a breakthrough program in onco-metabolism.

This license agreement builds upon the exclusive collaboration and option agreement signed between Onward Therapeutics France and ICM, Inserm and Université de Montpellier in June 2021, under which the company provided research funding to support the discovery program at ICM. The successful progress achieved through this collaboration has led to the identification of promising compounds and the transition of the drug discovery program into Onward Therapeutics’ development pipeline. The program is currently in lead optimization, with the goal of nominating IND-enabling candidates next year.

The program, designated OT-S00X by Onward Therapeutics, is an innovative onco-metabolism project aimed at expanding therapeutic possibilities in cancer treatment. Proof-of-principle studies have demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy, and promising candidates from two distinct chemical series have already been identified, and compounds with improved physico-chemical properties will be generated through artificial intelligence approaches.

“OT-S00X represents a breakthrough in targeting tumor onco-metabolism. Preclinical studies have shown that the efficacy of these compounds strongly correlates with a predictive biomarker of response across multiple tumor types, providing a clear rationale for this novel mechanism of action.” said Dr. Armand de Gramont, Chief Scientific Officer of Onward Therapeutics.”OT-S00X introduces a differentiated metabolic strategy that broadens our pipeline and primarily provides an innovative way to tackle cancer resistance,” added Dr Alain Herrera, President of Onward Therapeutics France and Chief Medical Officer of Onward Therapeutics.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Onward Therapeutics,” said Prof. Marc Ychou, Directeur Général of ICM. “The innovative OT-S00X program, initially developed by our research teams together with Inserm and Université de Montpellier, demonstrates the potential of translational science to generate novel therapeutic strategies in oncology. It also highlights the international reach of ICM and the strength of the Montpellier MedVallée ecosystem in driving cancer innovation.”

About Onward Therapeutics

Onward Therapeutics (www.onward-therapeutics.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies. Led by a seasoned team in translational science and drug development, the company advances promising candidates through a fast-track development model. Its portfolio includes a bispecific antibody (OT-A201) licensed from Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, alongside an equity investment; and an allogeneic NK cell therapy (OT-C001) developed via its majority-owned subsidiary, Emercell. Beyond these lead clinical assets, the company is developing two first-in-class early development programs, including a small molecule in onco-metabolism (OT-S00X) and a multi-specific antibody platform (OT-A30X). The company operates in Epalinges, Paris, and Taipei.

About Institut du Cancer Montpellier (ICM)

Founded in 1923, ICM is one of 18 French Comprehensive Cancer Centres dedicated to patient care, research, and innovation. A member of the Unicancer group and directed by Prof. Marc Ychou, ICM combines multidisciplinary patient management with cutting-edge research spanning from basic biology to clinical applications. Its research arm, the Institut de Recherche en Cancérologie de Montpellier (IRCM), co-managed with Inserm and Université de Montpellier, brings together over 200 researchers working closely with clinicians, and is recognized by the French National Cancer Institute as an Integrated Cancer Research Center (SIRIC).