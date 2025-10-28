New software simplifies programming and configuration for Micro800 controllers

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of FactoryTalk® Design Workbench™, a free design software built specifically for micro control systems. Version 1 supports Micro800™ controllers and provides a unified workspace for programming, configuration and troubleshooting.



Rockwell Automation launches FactoryTalk Design Workbench, a free software tool for building micro control systems smarter and faster

FactoryTalk Design Workbench software gives machine builders and manufacturers working on compact, standalone systems a consistent and efficient way to develop automation solutions. Companies in packaging, water and wastewater, agriculture and material handling often face long development cycles, fragmented tools and limited flexibility. The new software streamlines the process from programming to deployment while supporting multiple devices at once to simplify system management.

Key features in version 1 capabilities include:

Modern design environment with a consistent Logix experience for faster onboarding

with a consistent Logix experience for faster onboarding Improved download speed and online workflows for greater efficiency

for greater efficiency Multi-device support for Micro810® and newer Micro800 Lx0E controllers allowing easy access to multiple controllers at the same time to simplify troubleshooting

“FactoryTalk Design Workbench software is our next-generation design environment for micro control systems, delivering a productive, more reliable and familiar experience for users of Rockwell Automation products,” says Wan Shan Loo, product manager at Rockwell Automation. “Customers have asked for something intuitive and easy to use, and FactoryTalk Design Workbench software delivers. With support for Micro800 controllers and a scalable architecture, it simplifies workflows and lays the foundation for broader device integration in the future.”

FactoryTalk Design Workbench software is available now through Rockwell’s Product Compatibility & Downloads Center (PCDC). Future versions are planned to expand support beyond Micro800 controllers, with annual updates expected.

Visit Rockwell’s website to learn more, or register to attend for Rockwell’s Automation Fair® event, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago from Nov. 17-20, to get a first-hand experience of the new software through hands-on labs and technical sessions.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.