TCI Biotech to Showcase Leadership as the “Liquid Expert” at SupplySide Global 2025, Featuring Clinically-Proven Innovations for Weight Management and Metabolic Health

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCI Biotech is staking its claim as the “Liquid Expert” of the wellness industry, a title it aims to cement at SupplySide Global 2025. Its core philosophy is that in a crowded wellness landscape, clinical validation and technological superiority, not just marketing, are what ultimately empower brands to succeed. At Booth #5636, the company presents a portfolio of over 40 turnkey products, ranging from metabolic and weight management blends to longevity formulations, offering brands a streamlined pathway to tap into the rapidly expanding liquid supplement market.

Liquid Expert: TCI Advances High-Bioavailability Solutions for the Evolving Liquid Supplement Market

Under the banner “Liquid Expert,” TCI Biotech is making a decisive statement on the future of wellness: Liquid supplements will define the next era of nutrition. At SupplySide Global 2025, the company is showcasing patented liposomal systems to innovations targeting weight management, longevity, cognitive performance, beauty, and metabolic health. It’s a portfolio designed not just to impress, but to move products from concept to shelf at unprecedented speed. Backed by partnerships with 1,400 brands in 67 countries, TCI’s influence extends beyond formulation; it shapes strategy, scaling, and regulatory readiness in an industry projected to grow from USD 21.56 billion in 2023 to USD 46.23 billion by 2030 [1]. In a market crowded with claims, TCI is making a simple one of its own: science, not slogans, will define the next global leaders in wellness.

Spotlight on Three Clinically-Proven Formulations

TCI introduces three clinically proven formulations addressing current health priorities, weight management, blood sugar stabilization, and testosterone boosting. These clinical innovations are accompanied by keynote presentations from its research leadership team.

Keynote Presentation Schedule

Session 1: The New Frontier in Weight Management — Synergistic Support for the GLP-1 Phenomenon

Speaker: Dr. Robert Wildman , Chief Science Officer and Senior Vice President of R&D, TCI Biotech USA & Americas

, Chief Science Officer and Senior Vice President of R&D, TCI Biotech & Americas Date: October 29, 2025 | Time: 10:30–10:50 AM

| Time: 10:30–10:50 AM Featured Study: GLP-1 Support Formula

This proprietary botanical formulation is designed to maintain healthy glucagon-like peptide-1 ( GLP-1 ) levels. In a human study, participants demonstrated an average reduction of 4.9 kg (10.8 lbs) in body weight after eight weeks of supplementation.[2][3]

Session 2: Sugarlock™ — Measurable Results in Stabilizing Blood Glucose

Speaker: Alan Roberts , Chief Product Officer and Business Development, TCI Biotech USA & Americas

, Chief Product Officer and Business Development, TCI Biotech & Americas Date: October 29, 2025 | Time: 1:30–1:50 PM

| Time: 1:30–1:50 PM Featured Study: Sugarlock™ (Peanut Skin Extract)

A proprietary, allergen-free extract clinically shown to reduce fasting blood glucose by 7.4%, decrease body fat by 2%, and attenuate postprandial blood sugar spikes over a six-week intervention period.

Outcomes were further validated through continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).[4]

Session 3: Dragon Power — Testosterone and Vitality Enhancement from an FDA-acknowledged NDI

Speaker: Alan Roberts , Chief Product Officer and Business Development, TCI Biotech USA & Americas

, Chief Product Officer and Business Development, TCI Biotech & Americas Date: October 30, 2025 | Time: 10:30–10:50 AM

| Time: 10:30–10:50 AM Featured Study: Dragon Power® (Polygonatum kingianum Extract)

An FDA-acknowledged new dietary ingredient (NDI) clinically evaluated for its effects on male vitality. Supplementation led to an increase in total testosterone of up to 14%, enhanced cardiorespiratory endurance by 6.2%, and reduced fatigue, supporting overall physiological performance.[5]

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including plans for global expansion, manufacturing strategy, and innovation initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.