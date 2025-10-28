BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new kind of wonder awaits in Gianyar Regency. Varuna, Indonesia’s first underwater theatrical dining experience, is redefining how visitors experience entertainment, culture, and conservation. Set within Marine Safari Bali by Taman Safari Indonesia, this breathtaking show blends Australian creative direction, Balinese artistry, and immersive storytelling to transport audiences into an enchanted underwater world of mermaids, music, and mythology.



Varuna: Bali’s Underwater Spectacle Where Art, Myth, Ocean Magic, and Conservation Unite

Awarded “The Best Outstanding Tourism Innovation” by CNN Media, Varuna has quickly become a must-see for travellers seeking extraordinary experiences. Hosted inside Asia’s largest aquarium, the production surrounds guests in 360-degree oceanic splendor. “Varuna is about inspiring love for the ocean and its creatures,” says Alexander Zulkarnain, ACT CMO of Taman Safari Indonesia Group. “Every scene and every dish reflects harmony between nature and humanity.”

The story follows a young ocean guardian on a mission to restore balance to the seas, brought to life through world-class choreography, live performances, and state-of-the-art projections that turn the stage into a vibrant reef. Guided by Australian Creative Director Peter Wilson, the show combines Balinese traditions like wayang kulit with modern narrative and cinematic music by Elwin Hendrijanto. Australian and Indonesian artists collaborated to create a performance that feels both globally relevant and deeply rooted in Balinese culture.

Audiences meet ethereal mermaids, underwater performers, and over 30 dancers and musicians, while shimmering costumes and rippling light effects evoke coral blooms and sunlight under the sea. Each chapter immerses viewers in a world where technology, tradition, and theatrical mastery converge.

Varuna’s magic extends to dining. Guests choose from three experiences: Premium (AUD 115) with a three-course meal, wine, and VIP lounge access; Deluxe (AUD 95) for gourmet meals and beverages; and Regular (AUD 65) for show-only tickets. Each dish mirrors the show’s oceanic journey, from coral reefs to deep trenches, making dining part of the performance.

More than entertainment, Varuna champions conservation and culture, reflecting Taman Safari Indonesia’s mission to educate and inspire. It also previews Marine Safari Bali, opening in 2024 with six immersive zones and over 10,000 aquatic species.

Just a short drive from Ubud and Sanur, Varuna runs twice daily at 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Perfect for families, couples, or solo travellers, every guest leaves with a renewed sense of wonder—and a deeper connection to Bali’s oceans.