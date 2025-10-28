Vietnam Healthcare Summit 2025: Powering Transformation of Vietnam’s Healthcare Landscape Through Innovation and Investment

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam Innovators Digest successfully hosted the Vietnam Healthcare Summit 2025 under the theme “Making Vietnam an Innovation Hub Through Healthcare”, held at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon. The event gathered over 200 healthcare leaders, investors, policymakers, and experts both domestically and internationally, to engage in strategic dialogue on Vietnam’s potential to become a regional hub for healthcare innovation.



Key findings from the Vietnam Health Pulse (SỐNG KHỎE) report, as presented by Ms. Hien Lane (Regional Advisory, Hello Health Group) during the Vietnam Healthcare Summit 2025.

The morning sessions focused on patient-centered innovation and enhancing access to healthcare services. The agenda opened with a report from Hello Health Group, highlighting the latest data on the healthcare perspective, attitudes, and needs of Vietnamese citizens. Subsequent discussions explored strategies to advance effective public–private collaboration, strengthen community-level healthcare delivery, and transform pharmacies into integrated care platforms. In parallel, technological solutions aimed at improving clinical outcomes and building digital infrastructure were also presented.

Ms. Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City and Director for Trade at the British Consulate-General, shared: “Vietnam is a very exciting and forward-looking market – one that is actively seeking scalable solutions and embracing technology to meet the healthcare needs of its people. Innovation and digital tools are key enablers, but trust remains the foundation for lasting partnerships. We see strong potential in building deeper UK-Vietnam connections through trusted brands, investment, and collaboration. We’re seeing more British companies entering the Vietnamese market, and I believe this is only the beginning.”

In the afternoon, the summit delved into themes of digital transformation and emerging financial models aimed at scaling innovation in healthcare. Discussions highlighted the potential for collaboration between health-tech startups and traditional hospital systems to optimize costs and improve treatment outcomes. The sessions also introduced Vietnam’s first social loan for healthcare, and shared insights on how multinational corporations are partnering with public institutions to drive system transformation through innovative public–private partnership (PPP) models, with a vision toward building a more sustainable and modern healthcare system.

As part of the summit agenda, the Live Interactive Session offered multidimensional perspectives on how Vietnam can redefine the future of healthcare. In addition to a Networking Lunch for all attendees, the summit also hosted an Executive Lunch, a closed-door gathering for speakers, investors, and senior leaders, providing a strategic setting for dialogue and the development of long-term healthcare partnerships.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainable Impact

Mr. Deepanshu Madan, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmacity Pharmacy Joint Stock Company, emphasized: “Innovation in healthcare is not just about technology or capital; it begins with understanding what people truly need and creating solutions that improve their lives every day. That requires close collaboration among consumers, policymakers, and partners to stay focused on what truly matters.”

Mr. Francis Tuan Anh Nguyen, Founder and CEO of OneMedic Joint Stock Company, highlighted: “The goal of artificial intelligence in healthcare is not to replace doctors, but to support them in making faster, more accurate decisions and expanding access to care, even in remote and underserved areas. Ultimately, physicians remain responsible for diagnosis and treatment, but with AI as a tool, the quality of care can be elevated to an entirely new level.”

With the support of both domestic and international partners, the Vietnam Healthcare Summit 2025 served as a comprehensive platform to address urgent challenges and shape innovative solutions for the healthcare sector. From cutting-edge medical technologies and long-term investment strategies to enabling policies and public–private partnership models, the summit’s discussions reflected the evolving trajectory of Vietnam’s healthcare system within both regional and global contexts. It was also an opportunity to mobilize resources, accelerate digital transformation, and outline a vision for building a modern, sustainable, and people-centered healthcare system.

Through its professional organization and strong alignment between content and practical action, the summit reaffirmed a long-term commitment to positioning innovation as a driving force for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s healthcare sector.