Vietnam OID 2025 Unveils Tech Breakthroughs Driving Green and Digital Futures

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Open Innovation Day (OID) 2025 marks Vietnam’s most comprehensive annual program series for open innovation and technology collaboration, continuing its mission to connect public and private stakeholders and advance the country’s transition toward a green and digital economy. Over the past three years, OID has brought together more than 1,500 strategic partners, 300 international speakers, and hundreds of innovative enterprises, reaffirming its position as one of Southeast Asia’s leading platforms for innovation-driven development.

OID 2025 is part of the lead-up activities to the Autumn Economic Forum (HEF) 2025, directed by the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and coordinated by the Vietnam Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCMC (HCMC C4IR). The program series is initiated by the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization (NATEC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), and organized by the Open Innovation & Technopreneur Institute (OITI), the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) – Ministry of Science and Technology Vietnam, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), SoiHub, Saigontel, WorkFlow with the companionship of Qualcomm, Business Finland,… and media sponsorship by PR Newswire Vietnam.

With the theme “Technology Breakthroughs – Fostering Green & Digital Transitions,” OID 2025 promotes science, technology, and innovation across key sectors such as infrastructure, smart cities, energy transition, new materials, and supply chains. The program aims to strengthen a multidisciplinary platform connecting businesses, localities, startups, academia, and experts to address real-world development challenges and shape technology trends for a sustainable future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Pham Hong Quat, General Director of NATEC, affirmed that the Ministry of Science and Technology is committed to accompanying enterprises and localities in fostering the national innovation ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of effective and sustainable resource utilization, while highlighting the pivotal role of young generations and emerging talents in unlocking innovation potential.

OID 2025 also announced a series of strategic partnerships and collaborations across its innovation network. These include alliances among cooperation among HCMC C4IR, SoiHub, G-Group, and Innopolis; between TIC and OITI; SoiHub and QTSC; SoiHub and CNU; OITI and Beanstalk; SoiHub and WorkFlow. It also marked the official introduction of the SoiHub Network Members, comprising CNU, NUOA, BytePilot, and BuyO..

These partnerships signify a major milestone in expanding Vietnam’s open innovation ecosystem, focusing on technology development, human capital enhancement, startup incubation, and technology commercialization.



NATEC honors pioneering partners in investment in innovation and talents

Following the announcement, OID 2025 highlighted the contribution of international partners to Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem. Ms. Nguyen Thanh Thao, Business Development & Representative, Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC), noted that the Vietnamese startups continue to face challenges such as a shortage of skilled talent and the difficulties in scaling products to global markets. She emphasized that connecting with the global innovation ecosystem is key to overcoming these obstacles, with QVIC has emerged as a powerful launchpad for Vietnam’s promising hi-tech startups, offering comprehensive support from technical guidance, business coaching, mentorship, intellectual property training, and patent filing incentives accompanied with valuable cash prize. Through QVIC, Qualcomm provides technical mentorship, business coaching, and intellectual property training, enabling Vietnamese innovators to transform ideas into impactful global solutions and bring “Make in Vietnam” technologies to the world stage.

OID 2025 moves beyond the conventional conference format to deliver eight focused panel discussions organized around three key pillars: policy foundation, cross-sector linkage, and market application. These sessions convene policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss investment trends, emerging markets, breakthrough business models, and the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digital infrastructure, energy transition, new materials, manufacturing supply chains, e-commerce and digital services exports.

OID 2025 brings together an impressive lineup of high-level speakers from across sectors and countries. On the Vietnamese side, participants include senior leaders from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization (NATEC), the Vietnam Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCMC (HCMC C4IR), the National Data Association (NDA), the Open Innovation & Techpreneur Institute (OITI), and Saigontel. Representatives from leading corporations such as Qualcomm, PR Newswire Vietnam, and Shopee Vietnam are also among the key contributors.

Internationally, OID 2025 is honored to welcome the Ambassador of Finland to Vietnam, representatives from the Embassy of Singapore, and senior experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Global industry leaders including Qualcomm, Samsung, , and other pioneers in AI, green energy, and digital transformation are also joining the discussions.

Their participation – spanning policymakers, investors, and technology implementers – underscores a shared commitment to advancing practical ideas into real impact. Mr. Juhern Kim, GGGI Country Representative to Vietnam emphasized that: “Vietnam is entering a new phase, evolving from a manufacturing hub into a technology-powered economy driven by science, innovation, and the rise of AI and digitalization. This national push must be firmly aligned with global climate ambition and the country’s net-zero transition, unlocking new opportunities for green growth. Global investors are increasingly rewarding those who build climate-smart supply chains and credible pathways to net zero.”

Moving beyond discussion, OID 2025 focuses on creating real-world collaboration “touchpoints.” The Tech Showcase 2025 offers participants direct access to pioneering technology solutions developed by startups from the Next Wave of Startups (NWOS) program and members of SoiHub. These innovations span multiple industries, reflecting the growing depth of Vietnam’s R&D and commercialization capacity.

Complementing the exhibition, the Business Matching program creates structured opportunities for startups, corporations, and investors to connect, address real market needs, and co-develop practical solutions. For strategic partners, the VIP and Executive Matchmaking sessions provide exclusive networking spaces linking government agencies, large enterprises, and international organizations.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the program, the Next Wave of Startups (NWOS) 2025 (nextwaveofstartups.com) Final Round, took place on October 26, recognizing the Top 10 outstanding technology solutions from over 200 participating teams. This competition opens new avenues for cooperation, investment, and pilot implementation, serving as a launchpad for Vietnam’s new generation of technology startups.

As part of its broader mission to link innovation with enterprise development, OID 2025 also hosted the Honoring & Strategic Kick-off Ceremony: “From Industrial Infrastructure to Innovation,” marking the official launch of Saigontel 2.0 in partnership with MobiFone and RMS. The initiative reflects a strategic shift from the traditional “Industry – Urban – Service” model toward a smart, innovation-driven industrial ecosystem. Within this framework, SoiHub was introduced as the innovation nucleus of Saigontel 2.0, connecting startups, enterprises, and global partners. The ceremony concluded with the Recognition of Innovative Talents, honoring young Vietnamese innovators contributing to the nation’s digital and green transformation, followed by a Gala Dinner & Networking Program celebrating shared commitments and collaboration.

OID 2025 reaffirms Vietnam’s enduring commitment to green and digital transformation, recognizing innovation as the key driver of sustainable growth. With rising potential in AI, blockchain, renewable energy, and advanced materials, Vietnam is poised not only to keep pace with global trends but to emerge as a regional leader in next-generation technologies.

More than an annual series, OID represents a continuous journey – where ideas evolve into models, policies transform into action, and partnerships create measurable impact.Through open innovation, Vietnam continues to cultivate a resilient, self-sustaining, and globally connected innovation ecosystem, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable growth in the digital era.

About OITI and SoiHub:

The Open Innovation and Technopreneurship Institute (OITI): OITI plays a crucial role in fostering Vietnam’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem focusing on training, incubating and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, OITI promotes international cooperation, facilitating Vietnam’s deeper participation in the global value chain through innovation and entrepreneurship.

OITI is committed to inspiring and shaping the future through innovative initiatives and programs.

SoiHub – Open Innovation Hub: SoiHub is the public & private terminal for building and developing Vietnam’s open innovation ecosystem. This is the driving force that motivates the ecosystem to constantly strive and develop innovative initiatives.

For collaboration:

(Ms) Trinh Thi Lan Huong, Email: huong.trinh@oiti.vn.