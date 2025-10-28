Weichai and Global Partnerships Create Shared Value to Build Strongest Chain-Integrated Competitiveness.

JINAN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Shandian news:



Weichai Group 2025 Global Partners Conference

In the first three quarters of this year, Weichai Group achieved a 6% year-on-year revenue growth. The international division made significant breakthroughs in overseas markets, with engine exports surging 30% year-on-year. The strategic emerging sectors demonstrated remarkable progress: the new energy business skyrocketed 122%, while the large-diameter data center business saw sales skyrocket 400%. At the Weichai Group 2025 Global Partners Conference on October 18, the company unveiled these high-quality development achievements in Qingdao to over 1,000 partners.

The conference was held at the same time with a new product exhibition, in which 29 brands under Weichai were jointly displayed to show new products in six business sectors, including power system, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural equipment and Marine transportation equipment.

At the powertrain exhibition, Weichai showcased nearly 60 flagship powertrain products, creating a “Power Kingdom” spanning 2-340L displacement and 18-10,000kW power output. The lineup features the 6160A diesel engine – still operational after nearly half a century – and the WD615, the world’s best-selling single-engine model. Paired with the globe’s first diesel engine achieving 53.09% thermal efficiency, these exhibits epitomize Weichai’s 79-year evolution from “reliability” to “leadership”.

Over the past decade, Weichai has invested over 30 billion yuan in engine R&D, maintaining an R&D intensity exceeding 6%. The company has established ten cutting-edge innovation platforms overseas and developed the world’s only full-series “Golden Power” powertrain system. Weichai has mastered diverse energy technologies including high thermal efficiency diesel engines, pure electric systems, hydrogen internal combustion engines, methanol engines, hydrogen fuel cells, and solid oxide fuel cells, becoming the core link connecting Shandong Heavy Industry Group’s entire industrial chain and driving its advancement to the high end of the value chain.

To meet global customers ‘diversified needs, Weichai deeply integrates the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) lifecycle concept, leveraging its global service network covering 65 representative offices and over 8,000 service outlets to provide end-to-end solutions from preventive maintenance to rapid response, building lifelong win-win partnerships.

During the conference, CEOs of Weichai’s overseas subsidiaries also attended. For years, Weichai has adhered to cultural integration to promote industrial synergy, embracing the “We are One” philosophy. Over ten overseas subsidiaries including Italy’s Faraday, Germany’s Kion, America’s Dematic, PSI, and France’s Baudouin have achieved steady growth through strategic reorganization. Currently, Weichai’s multinational index stands at 40.93%.

This conference showcased Weichai’s technological achievements and development resilience as a globally influential industrial equipment multinational group. Moving forward, Weichai will continue collaborating with global partners to create value and build the strongest chain-integrated competitiveness.