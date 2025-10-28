Wildberries E-Commerce Platform Opens Its Highest-Altitude Order Pickup Point

KHOROG, TAJIKISTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform Eurasia, has opened its highest-altitude pickup point for online orders placed on its marketplace. The pickup point, located in Tajikistan’s city of Khorog, sits in the Pamir Mountains in the south of Central Asia at an elevation of about 2,500 meters above sea level.

The new pickup point will help Wildberries serve all seven districts of Khorog, four urban-type settlements, and more than 40 rural communities. As a result, around 180,000 residents of this remote mountainous region will gain access to millions of products on the marketplace — items that previously could only be obtained by navigating steep roads and traveling hundreds of kilometers from home.

“For me, this is not just a business project, but a personal source of pride and a symbol that Pamir can be part of modern global processes,” said Anvar Nazarmamadov, the owner of the new Wildberries pickup point in Khorog. “It’s proof that even in the most remote regions, it’s possible to develop technology, logistics, and high-quality service. I’m glad that Khorog is becoming a place where modernity meets tradition – where mountains are not an obstacle but an inspiration.”

Delivery to the Khorog pickup point will be free, with an average delivery time of 7-8 days. Initially, goods will be shipped by air to Tajikistan and then transported by road directly to the pickup location.

The Wildberries marketplace sells products to nearly 80 million buyers across eight countries. Sellers from two additional countries – China and the UAE – can list their products on the platform. Over 90% of Wildberries’s online orders are delivered via pickup points, where customers can collect their purchases and return items on the spot. The company now operates more than 90,000 pickup points, most of which are managed by local partners.

The company entered the Tajik market in April 2025 as part of its drive to expand digital and e-commerce opportunities across Eurasia. The opening of the pickup point in the Pamir Mountains marks a continuation of Wildberries’s strategy to unlock new opportunities for customers and entrepreneurs in the region.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and more than 90,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.