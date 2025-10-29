At Just 35g with Full-Color Binoculars- Namibox’s AI Learning Glasses Are Set to Launch This December

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As AI-powered smart glasses capture market attention, Jinxin Technology Holdings’ brand Namibox (Nasdaq: NAMI) will introduce the world’s first AI-enabled smart learning glasses this December. Stay tuned for the official launch!

Designed for young users, this new wearable device stands out with its core advantages of “lightweight and stylish design, multi-color visual technology, and an integrated learning ecosystem,” offering a distinct choice in the crowded smart glasses space.

Lightweight and Stylish Design for Diverse Lifestyles

Unlike traditional smart glasses, which are often bulky and monotonous in style, Namibox’s AI smart learning glasses seamlessly blend portability and aesthetics, overcoming what the AR industry calls the “impossible triangle” of weight, computing power, and battery life. Weighing just 35 grams—10–20% lighter than other popular models—the glasses are comfortable for extended wear, whether during a commute, studying in a library, or receiving learning reminders outdoors. With sleek, minimalist lines, they suit both low-profile academic settings and casual fashion, effortlessly bridging the gap between learning tool and trendy accessory.

Multi-Color Visual Technology for a Personal Mobile Theater

Equipped with an industry-first MINI AR display and the world’s first binocular full-color optical waveguide lenses, the glasses use diffractive waveguide technology to provide both privacy and high-definition visuals. They simulate a screen of up to 126 inches viewed from six meters away, creating a personal mobile theater perfect for watching videos, reading, or browsing content in any posture. The glasses also support real-time photo previews and first-person content creation via simple touch controls. Removable and customizable, the lenses adapt to various scenarios without obstructing the wearer’s field of vision, ensuring safety while on the move.

An Integrated Learning Ecosystem for Efficient, Focused Study

Unlike general-purpose smart devices, Namibox’s glasses are built with a specialized learning ecosystem, incorporating the brand’s self-developed digital education content engine and AI model capabilities. Using geometric waveguide display technology and micro projection modules, along with smart power management algorithms, the glasses deliver clear visuals and longer battery life, supporting all-day learning. Key functions—such as real-time translation during language study, lecture recording, or AI-assisted object recognition in outdoor exploration—are easily activated via voice commands or simple touch controls, freeing users’ hands and helping them stay focused.

The product also offers personalized content recommendations based on the cognitive characteristics of different age groups, tailoring each interaction to the user’s learning needs.

“Today’s smart glasses market is shifting from showcasing technology to deepening practical service in specific scenarios, with education emerging as a standout area,” noted an industry analyst. Following its earlier large-screen educational products for parent-child learning, Namibox’s latest glasses represent another strategic step toward building a borderless learning ecosystem.This device—lighter than some and more colorful than others—may bring fresh energy to the edtech market, bringing the vision of “learning at a glance” to life.

