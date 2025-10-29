NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Hits 6,900 for First Time

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 29th

Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of a busy day on Wall Street. The major averages posted record closes for a second straight day including the S&P 500 hitting an intraday record above 6,900.

Investors await the latest Fed decision on interest rates set to come out at 2 PM ET . Traders are anticipating a second straight cut and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference at 2:30 PM ET .

. Traders are anticipating a second straight cut and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference at . Big tech earnings are in full swing as five Magnificent 7 companies will release quarterly figures over the next two days. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta will release reports today.

AI-writing assistant Grammarly has announced a rebrand and a name change. The company revealed that it will now go by Superhuman, uniting its different platforms under one brand.

Opening Bell

Israeli Mapped in NY celebrates the impact of Israeli innovation on New York’s economy

Closing Bell

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) celebrates the 125th anniversary of the company’s first publication

