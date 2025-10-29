PTS to Launch Japan-Origin Bitcoin Mining Investment Product via Republic Platform Under U.S. Regulation

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pivotal Trend Service (PTS), a Yokohama-based infrastructure firm with deep roots in Japan’s telecom sector, announced today its strategic engagement with Republic, a leading global investment platform for digital securities. PTS is preparing to launch the first Japan-origin digital security backed by Bitcoin mining infrastructure, which will be offered under U.S. securities regulations (Regulation D and Regulation S) through the Republic platform—providing compliant, long-term Bitcoin exposure to international investors.

The investment product, Pivotal Mining Note (PMN), will be offered under Regulation D Rule 506(c) and Regulation S, targeting U.S. accredited and eligible international investors. Issued by Japan-based PTS and offered via Republic’s platform. PMN provides structured, long-term exposure to Bitcoin through professionally managed mining — without requiring hardware setup or active market timing.

Unlike speculative or synthetic products, PMN is backed by real mining infrastructure. Over a three-year term, investors accumulate Bitcoin directly from actual hashpower, combining the benefits of dollar-cost averaging with institutional-grade reliability.

What Makes PMN Unique?

Disciplined Bitcoin Accumulation: Three-year structure smooths volatility and removes short-term speculation.

Three-year structure smooths volatility and removes short-term speculation. Telecom-Grade Reliability: Built and operated by PTS with 15+ years of infrastructure and uptime expertise from Japan’s telecom sector.

Built and operated by PTS with 15+ years of infrastructure and uptime expertise from telecom sector. Japan-Origin, U.S.-Compliant: Structured and offered by Japan -based PTS under Reg D & Reg S exemptions—designed for global access and secondary tradability.

Structured and offered by -based PTS under Reg D & Reg S exemptions—designed for global access and secondary tradability. Direct Bitcoin Distributions: Investors receive the actual Bitcoin mined—directly and transparently.

Investors receive the actual Bitcoin mined—directly and transparently. Stablecoin Subscription: Seamless participation using stablecoins such as USDC.

“PMN is a new class of Bitcoin investment product—grounded in real infrastructure, secured by compliance, and designed for global reach,” said Doer Qu, CEO of PTS.

“By engaging with Republic, we are translating institution-grade mining operations into tokenized financial products that deliver long-term value to both retail and institutional investors. In today’s environment—where stablecoin-based investments and regulated digital assets are gaining momentum—PMN offers a concrete, operationally backed solution for disciplined Bitcoin accumulation.

We’re proud to show that Japan’s next financial exports may no longer be limited to stocks and bonds—but also include blockchain-powered, professionally managed investment opportunities.”

This engagement marks a pivotal step in bringing Japan-origin infrastructure-based digital assets to the global stage. As PMN prepares to launch, the initiative represents a new direction in Bitcoin investing—prioritizing long-term accumulation over short-term speculation, and delivering real, mined Bitcoin through a regulated offering. With Republic’s expertise in offering digital securities and PTS’s telecom-grade operational foundation, PMN offers a forward-looking model for disciplined, infrastructure-backed Bitcoin exposure on a global scale.

About PTS

PTS (Pivotal Trend Service Co., Ltd.) is a Japan-based leader in telecom and digital asset infrastructure. With a long history of providing mission-critical engineering services to top-tier telecom carriers, PTS in 2024 strategically pivoted to blockchain infrastructure, applying its strengths in system stability and monitoring to professionally manage Bitcoin mining operations. PTS is dedicated to creating secure, transparent opportunities for global investors to participate in the digital economy. For more information, please visit Pivotal Trend Service

About Republic: