Wondershare Showcases AI Creative Software Innovations at INTI 2025, Empowering Indonesia’s Digital and Creative Ecosystem

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity software, drew strong attention at Indonesia Technology & Innovation (INTI) 2025 with its comprehensive lineup of AI-powered creative solutions. Under the theme “More AI, More Efficiency,” Wondershare showcased its flagship products — ToMoviee AI, Filmora, PDFelement, EdrawMax, and Dr.Fone — demonstrated how artificial intelligence is transforming the way individuals and organizations create, collaborate, and innovate across industries—particularly within Indonesia’s fast-growing creative economy.



As one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies, Indonesia is advancing its vision to become a “Digital Nation” by 2035. AI technologies are central to this transformation, driving new opportunities for creators, educators, and businesses alike. Against this backdrop, Wondershare’s participation at INTI 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting Indonesia’s digital and creative economy—helping creators, educators, and enterprises harness AI to turn ideas into impact.

AI-Powered Creativity in Action

At INTI, Wondershare’s booth attracted a steady flow of visitors eager to explore the future of AI-powered creation. ToMoviee AI captivated creators with its all-in-one creative workflow — enabling users to generate videos, images, and soundtracks from text prompts and customize them with AI-driven camera movements, lighting effects, and cinematic styles. Wondershare Filmora further showcased how AI-assisted editing, auto scriptwriting, and voice synthesis simplify complex production tasks, empowering content creators to turn ideas into polished videos with greater speed, precision, and creativity.

For professionals and enterprises, Wondershare demonstrated how AI is redefining digital productivity and collaboration. Wondershare EdrawMax impressed attendees with its AI Diagram Generator, which instantly converts text descriptions into professional flowcharts, organizational charts, and business diagrams, making complex ideas easy to visualize and share. Meanwhile, Wondershare PDFelement showcased its AI Smart Form Recognition and AI Summary & Proofreading features, which streamline document management and accelerate team collaboration — helping businesses transition toward smarter, more efficient digital workflows.

Empowering Indonesia’s Creative Ecosystem

“Indonesia’s creative economy is entering an exciting new phase, where AI is becoming the driving force behind innovation and growth.” said Rocky, Global Head of Government and Enterprise Business at Wondershare. “By participating in INTI 2025, we’re deepening our collaboration with local partners to accelerate digital transformation and empower creators and organizations with AI tools that enhance creativity and productivity.”

Wondershare’s AI-powered solutions have already been widely adopted across industries such as energy, finance, logistics, IT, aerospace, and education. In Indonesia, Wondershare sees growing demand from creative professionals, educators, and small businesses seeking to integrate AI into their workflows to boost efficiency and content quality.

Building on its expanding global footprint, Wondershare has actively showcased its AI innovations at major international technology events, including GITEX GLOBAL 2025 (UAE), GITEX Europe (Berlin), LEAP 2025 (Riyadh), EDIX Tokyo, MWC 2025 (Barcelona), and more. By extending these innovations to Southeast Asia, Wondershare aims to connect Indonesia’s vibrant creative community to a global network of AI-driven creators and innovators.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including ToMoviee AI, Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.