Boiler World Expo to Take Place in Bangkok from November 19–21, 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025Following highly successful editions in India and Africa, the globally recognised Boiler World Expo is making its official Southeast Asia debut with the inaugural Boiler World S.E.A. 2025. Organised by Orangebeak Expos, this premier event will take place in Thailand from November 19-21, 2025, at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Centre. This launch marks a significant expansion, creating the region’s most important new platform for the boiler, steam, and heat industries to connect innovators with key industry leaders from across the ASEAN region and beyond.

The expo will feature 150+ exhibitors from 10+ countries, highlighting the latest in boilers, burners, pumps, valves, heat exchangers, automation, instrumentation, and auxiliary equipment. Exhibitors include Thermax, TKIL, Forbes Marshall Vyncke, Industrial Boilers Limited, Nu-Way and Bentone Germany, John Thompson South Africa, EuroAsiatic Siam Thailand, Igema GmbH, Germany, Fireye LLC USA, Henan Yuanda Boiler China, Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd, EPCB Boiler China, Martech Vietnam, Shanghai T.S. Industrial Co., Ltd China, Hangzhou Fulton Thermal Equipment Co. Ltd, and several more.

“Southeast Asia is a dynamic hub of industrial innovation, and with the increasing focus on energy efficiency and stricter environmental norms, the timing is perfect to launch Boiler World in the region,” said Bhanu Rajagopalan, Managing Director of Orangebeak Expos. “For this inaugural edition in Bangkok, we are bringing more than just technology; we are bringing a forum for ideas. The conversations and partnerships forged here will be crucial in helping industries across the region navigate the transition to cleaner energy systems and build a truly sustainable future.”

With visitors from 11+ nations from industries across power, process, food & beverage, petrochemicals, textiles, metals, sugar, and industrial infrastructure, the expo will find opportunities to modernise, meet regulatory standards, and enhance efficiency. Teams from leading companies like ThaiBev, Itacho Sushi, Siam Winery, Heritage Group, KH Roberts, Birla Opus Paints, Pretty Group, Supertex, Beacon Group, Honda Trading and many others are visiting the expo.

Boiler World SEA 2025 will also feature 10+ advanced technical seminars focusing on critical themes like Waste heat recovery systems for energy conservation, Water treatment solutions for efficiency, Air pollution control for boilers / Clean energy and decarbonisation, Industrial safety and fire protection in boiler operations and commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability is a critical focus across the SEA region, with industries increasingly adopting cleaner combustion technologies, electric steam generation and waste heat recovery practices to meet regulatory requirements. With rapid industrial growth, energy needs are rising, necessitating stricter environmental norms and the need to modernise outdated systems.

Following the conclusion of the main event, an exclusive Golf Networking Event will be held on 22nd and 23rd November 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand. This tournament is open to, decision-makers, industry leaders, and government authorities from any sector across South East Asia.

Event Details

Boiler World SEA 2025

19–21 November 2025

EH 6, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Centre, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Thailand

For more details, visit the website: sea.boilerworldexpo.com



About Orangebeak Expos

Orangebeak Expos Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s leading B2B exhibition organizers, specializing in knowledge-driven industrial trade fairs across energy, process, and manufacturing sectors. With over a immense experience in curating large-scale, sector-specific platforms, Orangebeak Expos focuses on connecting technology providers, buyers, and policymakers to enable sustainable industrial growth.

Through its flagship brands — Boiler India and Boiler World Expo — Orangebeak Expos bridges global and regional markets through purposeful networking, conferences, and trade opportunities. The previous international edition was held in Africa, and the upcoming edition focuses on the ASEAN region.

Orangebeak Expos is also the organiser for R-SPEC 2026 (Reactors, Safety, and Process Equipment Conference), NutraWorld, The Fariway Classic Golf Tournament, and more. The company is headquartered in India with a growing presence across the world.