Brookfield Acquires Hong Kong Site for Cold Storage Venture with Uni-China

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brookfield, a leading global investment firm headquartered in New York with more than US$1 trillion of assets under management, has formed a cold storage joint venture with Māori Capital, the investment arm of Uni-China Group, Hong Kong’s largest fresh food retailer and wet market operator, to acquire a prime industrial site in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong from Swire Properties.

The 246,000 square foot site is located within Hong Kong’s most established logistics cluster and will be purpose-built to meet the modern cold storage specifications required for food-grade logistics and pharmaceutical clients. It will incorporate energy-efficient refrigeration and advanced storage and logistics management solutions.

With seamless access to key transportation nodes including the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals and the Hong Kong International Airport, Uni-China’s logistics business has committed to full occupancy upon completion in 2026.

The Tsing Yi asset will serve as the seed property for a newly launched cold storage joint venture (JV) between Brookfield and Māori Capital. This strategic partnership leverages Brookfield’s extensive global expertise in cold storage and logistic investments and Uni-China’s deep local understanding of Asia’s fresh food retail and supply chain given its extensive market expertise and an established retail network of approximately 1,000 sales points.

The JV will actively explore further investment opportunities in high quality cold storage assets and related businesses across Asia.

Brookfield Head of East Asia Real Estate Andrew Burych said: “Cold storage is a high-conviction theme for Brookfield, driven by structural shifts in consumption, evolving food logistics requirements and the under-supply of modern temperature-controlled facilities in gateway cities like Hong Kong. The conversion of the Tsing Yi property to a high-spec cold storage facility is in line with Brookfield’s strategy of revitalising underutilised industrial assets across Asia. Partnering with Māori Capital and leveraging Uni-China’s operating footprint creates a powerful combination of institutional capital and local market expertise and we see potential to create a vertically integrated cold chain platform across key urban markets.”

Jackie Ling, Chairman of Uni-China Group, said: “We see rising demand for quality cold storage in Asia’s growing fresh food retail sector, driven by consumers’ shift towards high-quality products. Our strategic expansion in the cold storage business is set to seize these opportunities. With extensive assets in our diverse business portfolio and over two decades of deep local expertise, we are confident that our increased involvement in cold storage will further strengthen our strategic position as an industry leader.”

Michael Ling, Managing Partner of Māori Capital, echoes: “The partnership marks a key step in evolving modern cold chain infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with Brookfield to expanding the JV platform, and leveraging both of our expertise to investing in high-quality assets and businesses related to cold solutions across the region.”

Brookfield has a strong pedigree in logistics and is able to leverage its operational expertise, global franchise and local presence in 15 markets to create value for investors. With a global industrial portfolio worth US$26 billion, its holdings span 190 million square metres across five continents, making it one of the world’s most active investors in the logistics real estate sector. In Asia Pacific, Brookfield has US$3.5 billion in logistics assets under management.

Michael Cocozzo, Head of Industrials for APAC and the Middle East, Brookfield (left), Jackie Ling, Chairman of Uni-China Group (middle), and Michael Ling, Managing Partner of Māori Capital (right), the investment arm of Uni-China Group, jointly officiated the launch ceremony of the new cold storage venture.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with more than US$1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

About Uni-China Group and Māori Capital

Uni-China Group (“Uni-China”) stands as one of Hong Kong’s largest food-related and retail conglomerates, operating approximately 1,000 sales points across Hong Kong with a dedicated workforce of around 5,000 professionals and skilled frontline staff.

Uni-China centres on Hong Kong’s most essential daily staple goods, with a comprehensive portfolio spanning fresh market asset management and value amplification, retail operations, food trading, food and beverages, as well as storage and logistics solutions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting sustainable growth across our business operations and community service initiatives, upholding our corporate social responsibility while solidifying our position as an industry leader.

Māori Capital serves as Uni-China’s strategic investment arm, focusing on investments of strategic importance to the Group. Our investment portfolio encompasses real estate, food and beverages, retail and technology-related private equity investments, as well as cold chain infrastructure, storage and logistics. For more information, please visit our website at www.uni-china.com.