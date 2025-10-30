/C O R R E C T I O N — ABB Australia/

In the news release, “ABB and IPD Power the Future of Data Centres with Ultra-Low Harmonic Drives”, issued on (October, 27, 2025) by ABB over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 7th paragraph, 1st sentence, should read “In Australia, Climatech Group has deployed ABB’s ACH580 drives across numerous data centre projects including high-profile installations.” rather than ” ABB’s ACH580 ULH drives have already been deployed across major Australian data centre projects, including installations with Equinix, AirTrunk, AWS, Huawei, and Telstra.” as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

ABB and IPD Power the Future of Data Centres with Ultra-Low Harmonic Drives

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ABB, in collaboration with IPD, is transforming the data centre landscape with cutting-edge ultra-low harmonic (ULH) variable speed drives (VSDs), delivering unmatched energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for mission-critical infrastructure.



ABB drives: Image courtesy of ABB.

As global data consumption surges—driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital services—the demand for resilient and energy-efficient data centres has never been greater. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy demands from AI data centres are projected to quadruple by 2030, with Australian facilities expected to account for nearly 15% of Large Industrial Load (LIL) consumption by 2033–34.

ABB’s ULH drives offer a scalable solution to these challenges, intelligently adjusting cooling systems based on server load and environmental conditions. This enables operators to reduce energy consumption by up to 25% during non-peak hours, while maintaining optimal operating conditions and extending equipment lifespan.

“Reducing fan or pump speed by just 20% can save up to 50% in energy,” said Josh Paikada, Drive Products Segment Manager at ABB Australia. “Our ULH drives not only enhance cooling efficiency but also mitigate harmful harmonics that can compromise electrical infrastructure.”

Unlike standard drives that generate up to 40% total harmonic distortion (THDi), ABB’s ULH drives reduce THDi to less than 3%, significantly lowering electrical losses and eliminating the need for oversized transformers, generators, and cabling. This results in reduced material usage, lower carbon footprint, and substantial cost savings.

Michael Linden, National Business Development Manager at IPD, added, “Our partnership with ABB ensures data centres benefit from compliant, high-performance drives that meet the strictest global standards while supporting long-term sustainability goals.”

In Australia, Climatech Group has deployed ABB’s ACH580 drives across numerous data centre projects including high-profile installations. Che Cavill, Head of Data Centre Operations at Climatech Group, praised the drives for their reliability, fast delivery, and seamless integration: “I haven’t purchased any other drives in over 12 years.”

As data centres face mounting pressure to scale efficiently and meet green targets, ABB’s ULH drives provide a future-ready solution that enhances power quality, reduces energy waste, and supports smarter infrastructure design.

