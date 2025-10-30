China Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 wins the Gold Award! Unilumin provides a comprehensive multimedia solution

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of October 12, 2025, the Osaka Expo 2025 witnessed a highlight moment before its closing—the China Pavilion stood out among 25 large self-built pavilions worldwide and won the Gold Medal in the Large Self-built Pavilion Exhibition Category awarded by the Bureau International des Expositions!



China Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 wins the Gold Award!

This marks the first time China has won a gold medal at an overseas comprehensive World Expo, and it is another “Chinese-style romance” that has amazed the world. Inside the China Pavilion at the Expo, Unilumin provided all multimedia equipment and integrated solutions, including LED displays, projectors, multimedia, and interactive systems.

In this pavilion themed “Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future for Man and Nature – A Future Society of Green Development”, Unilumin illuminated Chinese wisdom with metasight technology.

The poetic chapters of “Harmony Between Man and Nature”, “Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains”, and “Endless Vitality” were presented through the combined interpretation of LED display, projection, and radar system interactive experience. This allowed visitors to feel as if they were traveling between time and nature in an immersive space.

Unilumin’s team also innovatively created a “Cultural Digital Gene Bank”, transforming Oriental elements such as ink wash, silk, and landscapes into digital language. These elements were flexibly applied in other exhibition items. Combined with the “Adaptive Ambient Light Adjustment System”, the LED visual display interactive terminals achieved millimeter-level integration with the architectural space.

The success of the China Pavilion this time has won high praise from the international community. Masayoshi Matsumoto, Chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation, stated that the China Pavilion vividly demonstrates China’s historical culture and technological achievements, and has effectively promoted exchanges between Japan and China.

Since its opening, the China Pavilion has attracted nearly 2 million global visitors, with an average daily attendance of over 10,000 people, making it one of the most popular national pavilions at the Osaka World Expo.

As the visual display supporter, Unilumin is deeply honored and proud to help the China Pavilion shine on the world stage. In the future, Unilumin will continue to focus on “LED + AI” as its core, promote the initiative of “Digitalized Metasight Lights up All Industries”, and use technology as a medium to tell more warm and powerful Chinese stories.

