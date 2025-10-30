CPF and NH Foods unite to form CPF NH to deliver high-quality processed pork products for Asian consumers

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 –of Thailand andof Japan, two leading food companies in Asia, join forces to establish a new joint venture,This partnership unites leading capabilities in innovation, food safety, high-quality protein production, and sustainable manufacturing processes to serve the rising demand for premium processed pork products across Asia.

The new venture, formed between CPF Food and Beverage Co., Ltd. (CPFFB), a subsidiary of CPF, and NH Foods Ltd., will focus on developing, producing, and marketing processed pork products for consumers in Thailand and key export markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other Asian countries. CPF’s modern processing facility in Chachoengsao province will serve as the production hub.

Under this strategic partnership, NH Foods will leverage its global leadership in product development and advanced manufacturing technologies, while CPFFB will supply premium pork raw materials that meet international food-safety standards, supported by its extensive distribution network across Thailand and regional markets.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said the partnership reflects a shared ambition to raise Asia’s food industry to world-class standards.

“The establishment of CPF NH Foods marks a significant milestone in uniting the strengths of two of Asia’s foremost food enterprises. By integrating CPF’s end-to-end distribution and raw material sourcing with NH Foods’ advanced product development and manufacturing expertise, we are setting new standards in food manufacturing — delivering premium-quality processed foods to consumers across Asia. This collaboration reinforces our position in the global processed pork market and advances our vision of sustainable growth as the ‘Kitchen of the World.’ Together, we aim to exceed evolving consumer expectations while shaping the future of sustainable, high-quality food solutions,” Prasit remarked.

Nobuhisa Ikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of NH Foods, said the joint venture marks an important step in strengthening long-term cooperation between the two regional leaders.

“NH Foods is working to create new value in protein through co-creation and challenges, further accelerating its alliance with CPF, whose strengths lie in processed livestock foods. Together, the two companies will leverage their expertise to promote their business overseas, primarily in Asia.”

The partnership builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed last year, under which CPF imported premium beef from NH Foods for the Thai market. Building on that success, the new joint venture enhances both companies’ competitiveness and drives sustainable growth across Asia’s fast-evolving food landscape.

Hashtag: #CPF

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Headquartered in Thailand, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is one of the leading agro-industrial and food conglomerates with fully integrated operations in over 17 countries. CPF delivers high-quality, safe, and sustainable livestock and aquaculture products to consumers in more than 50 countries, reinforcing its commitment to food security and global sustainability.