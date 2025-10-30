TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dragonpass, a global leading travel and lifestyle platform, has become one of WanderJoy’s strategic partners, supporting the Travel Alliance in launching Asia-Pacific’s first cross-border telco rewards programme. The partnership allows millions of mobile users to enjoy a more personalised and rewarding journey enabled by trusted telco brands across the region.

Unveiled at KDDI Summit 2025 in Tokyo, WanderJoy brings together eight major mobile operators – Singtel, AIS, Taiwan Mobile, GOMO Philippines, KDDI, Telkomsel, Optus and HKT. With roaming and connectivity supporting over 350 million travellers across the region, WanderJoy now empowers mobile users to unlock seamless rewards and lifestyle privileges abroad through a single, frictionless platform

Dragonpass, together with Estée Lauder, Grab, KKday, Omio and Trip.com, forms part of WanderJoy’s growing network – delivering exclusive travel and lifestyle experiences to travellers wherever they go.

Dragonpass: Advancing personalised loyalty through AI

At the media briefing, Ms Jane Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragonpass, shared how the company is accelerating its transformation into a holistic, AI-powered travel and lifestyle platform.

“Dragonpass began with airport lounges and entitlement solutions for credit card customers,” she said. “Today, we work with digital banks, insurance, OTAs, airlines, and all major telcos in China – including having served China Mobile for more than five years. Together with partners like WanderJoy, we now deliver travel and lifestyle privileges that extend far beyond the airport.”



Dragonpass Strengthens Telco-Led Travel Experience Through Strategic Partnership with WanderJoy

Jane highlighted the industry’s shift from standardised benefits to customized loyalty that adapts to personal interests and needs. AI and data are speeding up that evolution. “User engagement is the core of loyalty,” she emphasised. “Technology – especially AI – is now the key to deeper customer connection.”

Dragonpass’ AI Concierge already enables travellers to plan and book their journey – from airport transfers to lounge access and dining to fitness and entertainment – while receiving tailored guidance and support 24/7.

Through the partnership with WanderJoy, Dragonpass helps deliver these elevated experiences directly inside telco channels, expanding convenience and value for travellers.

“Loyalty comes to life when brands co-create memorable experiences,” Jane concluded. “Together with WanderJoy, we are making global travel more personal, more connected, and truly joyful.”