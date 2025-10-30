FETC International to Showcase Advanced Smart Mobility and MLFF Technologies at My ASEAN Roads & Traffic Tech Expo 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FETC International Co., Ltd., a global leader in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the My ASEAN Roads & Traffic Tech Expo (MyARTTE) 2025, to be held from 3–5 November 2025 at MITEC Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



FETC International, in partnership with KJS-SEP, successfully implemented a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) Proof of Concept on the Maju Expressway (E20).

As Asia’s most innovative conference and exhibition on roads, traffic, and transport technology, MyARTTE 2025 brings together government agencies, infrastructure operators, and technology leaders to discuss advancements shaping the future of mobility in the ASEAN region.

At Booth #2007, FETC International will present its latest innovations in Smart City Solutions and Next-Generation MLFF Highway Systems, featuring insights from its recently completed Proof of Concept (POC) on the Maju Expressway (E20) in Malaysia. Partnering with KJS-SEP, FETC International implemented the system on August 12,2024 and dismantled on August 22, 2025, the POC achieved exceptional performance results, including:

Vehicle Detection Rate: 100%

ANPR Accuracy Rate: 100%

Billed Accuracy Rate: 100%

RFID Identification Rate: 99.97%

These achievements demonstrate FETC International’s technical excellence and readiness to support Malaysia’s transition toward efficient, sustainable, and digitally enabled tolling infrastructure.

Roundtable Discussion: The Future of Seamless Mobility Payments

As part of the conference program, Mr. Richard Wu, Vice President of FETC International, will join the Roundtable Discussion titled “The Future of Seamless Mobility Payments” on 4 November 2025, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Representing FETC International, Mr. Wu will share insights into the key success factors behind implementing nationwide Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) systems and how they contribute to advancing digital transformation in transportation. He will also highlight FETC International’s latest MLFF projects across several Asian countries.

Driving Smart Mobility in ASEAN

“FETC International is honored to contribute our expertise to MyARTTE 2025, showcasing how proven MLFF solutions can enhance efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in road management,” said Mr. Richard Wu, Vice President of FETC International. “Our successful POC on the Maju Expressway (E20) underscores our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s vision for intelligent, future-ready mobility infrastructure.”

Through innovation and collaboration, FETC International continues to partner with governments and industry stakeholders to shape a connected and intelligent transportation ecosystem across Asia.

Visit FETC International at Booth #2007

FETC International welcomes visitors to Booth #2007 at MyARTTE 2025 to explore the latest advancements in smart transportation technologies and engage in discussions on the future of road infrastructure in Malaysia and ASEAN.

About FETC International

FETC International Co., Ltd. is a global pioneer in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling solutions. The company delivers comprehensive end-to-end Smart Mobility and Smart Parking solutions that integrate advanced sensing technologies, data analytics, and cloud-based management platforms, enabling operators to optimize efficiency, transparency, and user experience.

Leveraging decades of experience in large-scale electronic toll collection and intelligent transport projects, FETC International is committed to advancing the digital transformation of transportation and enabling sustainable, efficient, and intelligent mobility for all.