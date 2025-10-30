HepTa Advisory-Labs recognized among the Best Places to Work in France 2024

An international distinction celebrating the company’s culture of human excellence and innovation



PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 – HepTa Advisory-Labs has earned the Best Place to Work 2024 certification, joining the exclusive community of organizations recognized for the exceptional quality of their workplace environment and their commitment to employee well-being.

This distinction, awarded following a rigorous evaluation conducted among employees and the HR team, highlights the high levels of trust, collaboration, and motivation that define the company’s culture. The evaluation results revealed a strong sense of pride and belonging, a feeling of recognition, and a management approach grounded in autonomy and transparency.

“Being certified as a Best Place to Work is a recognition of our teams’ collective commitment. At HepTa, we believe that a human, inclusive, and inspiring environment is the key to innovation and sustainable performance,” said Mouaad HAFSI, CEO of the organization.

HepTa A.L. — The Intelligence of Transformation

HepTa Advisory-Labs is a center of excellence in information systems architecture and transformation. The company supports organizations in addressing major digital challenges by helping them design, manage, and industrialize innovative solutions around data, artificial intelligence, and next-generation information systems.



Transform, Innovate, Accelerate

At the heart of our approach lie our innovation labs — true delivery accelerators that combine applied research, architectural design, and rapid prototyping to turn ideas into tangible, measurable solutions. Our teams design AI models, data platforms, cloud architectures, and intelligent IT frameworks that create a lasting competitive advantage for our clients.

Human Excellence and Unique Expertise

Our strength lies in our human capital. HepTa A.L. consultants, coming from leading firms and top schools, bring together a dual skill set:

Strategic vision and technical expertise

The rigor of architects and the creativity of entrepreneurs

Driven by strong values — openness, integrity, innovation, and collaboration — they design tailor-made, concrete, and sustainable solutions adapted to complex contexts and ambitious goals.



A Recognized and Inspiring Culture

HepTa Advisory-Labs is proud to be certified as a Best Place to Work. This recognition celebrates a management model based on trust, autonomy, and individual development. Every day, the company fosters an inclusive, stimulating, and fulfilling environment where everyone can learn, innovate, and grow.

