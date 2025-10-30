HICC Pet® Brings Convenient Pet Care to Singapore’s Shell Select Stores

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading American pet care brand, HICC Pet® is bringing their science-backed grooming and wellness solutions closer to Singaporean pet parents through a new collaboration with Shell Select. Starting this month, HICC Pet® products will be available in over 50 Shell Select stores islandwide, offering on-the-go access to trusted pet care essentials right where busy families refuel, recharge, and refresh.

Headquartered just outside of Seattle, Washington, HICC Pet® opened their doors in Singapore with an APAC Brand Experience Centre, located in Marina One in 2024. Since then, they have expanded their range of vet-recommended products in Singapore— to include a new ‘Itch Relief Kit‘ to help skin irritations and dryness, and an ‘Oral Care Kit‘ to promote fresh breath and oral hygiene. Both kits are compact, practical, and are formulated with HICC Pet® proprietary technologies.

With this expansion, HICC Pet® continues its mission of making pet wellness as effortless and routine as a daily pit stop —ensuring a fresher, safer, and more stress-free experience for pets on the go.

For APAC partners interested in becoming a reseller or distributor, please reach out at Sales.sg@hiccpet.com.