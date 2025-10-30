METABORA GAMES Launches ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ on LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapps to expand BORA Token Utility

– Baligames, METABORA GAMES’ puzzle RPG studio, launches global title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

– Combines 3-match puzzles, RPG growth, and Web3 rewards

– Introduces BORA DEEPS, linking gameplay missions with Web3 rewards

– Expands BORA utility through in-game payments and new Web3 services

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today the official global launch of its new Web3 title “Puzzle & Guardians” through the Dapp Portal operated by LINE NEXT.



Developed by Baligames, a puzzle RPG specialist studio in partnership with METABORA GAMES, Puzzle & Guardians is a hybrid Web3 game that combines the casual fun of 3-match puzzle battles with RPG progression elements. Players can collect and enhance various Guardians, engage in 1v1 PvP duels as well as Boss Rush and other PvE modes, and earn BORA token rewards by completing in-game missions and seasonal events.

Accessible directly through the LINE NEXT’s Dapp Portal without additional installation, Puzzle & Guardians also supports in-app purchases using BORA tokens, offering players a seamless Web3 Payment experience.

METABORA GAMES also introduced “BORA DEEPS”, a brand new infrastructure service designed to strengthen interaction between players and the BORA ecosystem. Its first feature, Quest, debuts with Puzzle & Guardians at launch. By connecting in-game missions with BORA-based Web3 rewards, BORA DEEPS enhances user engagement and plays a pivotal role in expanding the overall BORA game ecosystem.

In addition to Kaia based payments provided on Mini Dapps, Puzzle & Guardians officially enables in-game purchases with BORA tokens. Together with the BORA DEEPS Quest reward system, the game establishes a sustainable token utility cycle across gameplay and user participation.

METABORA GAMES is also expanding Gas Abstraction across key BORA ecosystem products, allowing users to make payments with BORA tokens on the Kaia chain without holding KAIA tokens; enhancing overall accessibility for BORA users.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further enhance and diversify BORA token utility by launching additional Mini Dapp games and introducing new features within BORA DEEPS.

Earlier this year, METABORA GAMES entered a partnership with LINE NEXT, operator of the Dapp Portal, and Baligames, developer of Axie Champions. Puzzle & Guardians marks the first collaborative title introduced to the global market under this partnership, following its pre-launch showcase at WebX 2025, Japan’s largest Web3 conference, where it drew significant international attention.

More information about Puzzle & Guardians is available on the official X (Twitter) account and the LINE NEXT’s Dapp Portal.

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries—ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology—driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.