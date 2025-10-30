PixVerse Joins UNU Global AI Network to Launch “AI for Good Academy”

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the United Nations University Institute successfully hosted the Artificial Intelligence Conference. During the event, Generative AI video platform, PixVerse officially joined the United Nations University Global AI Network (UNU Global AI Network) and, together with the Network, launched the “AI for Good Academy.”

Founded in April 2024, the UNU Global AI Network has brought together more than 120 leading academic, industry, and policy institutions worldwide, promoting the application of AI technologies within the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As the platform committed to lowering the barriers to video creation and promoting the inclusive development of AI technology, PixVerse has long upheld the principle of “AI for Good.” Through initiatives such as the AI for Good Challenge, PixVerse encourages global users to participate in meaningful, positive AI-driven content creation.

At the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, PixVerse showcased its innovative AI video platform, which empowers creators around the world. The platform was recognized in the “Innovate for Impact Use case” collection and selected as an Outstanding Case in the Productivity category.

PixVerse enables cinematic-quality video creation through simple text prompts or photo uploads—no prior expertise required. This innovation directly supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by enabling participation in the creator economy for individuals across different geographies, education levels, and income brackets. Currently, fewer than 10% of social media users in most countries actively create video content—a gap that PixVerse is helping to bridge.

Real-World Impact: From Hobbyists to Professionals

PixVerse’s inclusive power is evident in a variety of user success stories:

Brazilian creator @nerdsoul generated 210 million views and attracted 300,000 followers in just two months using PixVerse for character aging effects, later featured on Brazilian national TV.

generated 210 million views and attracted 300,000 followers in just two months using PixVerse for character aging effects, later featured on Brazilian national TV. Portuguese director João More (formerly a fashion professional) used PixVerse to create a 30-minute, fully AI-generated film, which was selected for the Fantasporto International Film Festival.

(formerly a fashion professional) used PixVerse to create a 30-minute, fully AI-generated film, which was selected for the Fantasporto International Film Festival. Ukrainian director Michael Heina produced a high-end perfume advertisement using the platform, showcasing its professional-grade capabilities.

PixVerse also launched the AI for Good Film Contest, inviting global users to create AI-generated videos centered on themes of kindness and positive impact. The contest attracted participants from across different countries and regions. One creator, a mother, used PixVerse to produce animated nursery rhyme videos such as “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” Her creations, shared on YouTube and other social media platforms, have garnered over 5 million views. Within a month, the contest received numerous submissions covering themes such as women’s empowerment, animal rescue, and inclusive education.

In addition, PixVerse’s original template “Old Photo Revival” inspired users around the world to recreate and share heartwarming memories, sparking a cross-generational wave of AI-powered creativity.

PixVerse serves over 100 million users worldwide. By continuously encouraging responsible and benevolent AI creation within its global community, PixVerse is advancing AI for social good and creative.

PixVerse will leverage the AI for Good Academy within the UNU Global AI Network to deepen its creator programs, host AI for Good workshops, and organize creative challenges. Through these initiatives, PixVerse aims to build a global community of AI creators dedicated to “AI for Good,” sharing inspiring stories and empowering more people to realize and spread their ideas of kindness through AI.

About PixVerse: Launched in January 2024, PixVerse develops the world’s leading AI video generation models and applications. We empower next-generation video creation and consumption for the AGI era, democratizing AI video technology through intuitive effect templates that transform professional tools into platforms for mass creativity.

