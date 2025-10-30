POP Culture and Fu Xiang Culture Form Strategic Partnership to Co-build Two Sides Greater Bay Area Hualiu Music, Film and Television Cultural Center

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CPOP, hereafter”POP CULTURE GROUP”), today announced that its domestic operating entity, Xiamen Pop Culture Co., Ltd. (“Pop Culture”), has formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Xiamen Fu Xiang Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (“Fu Xiang Culture”).

The two parties announced that, based on the core concept of “Trends as the Bridge, Co-creation as the Core,” and leveraging Xiamen’s unique advantages as a “cross-strait exchange frontier” and its vibrant youth culture ecosystem, they will jointly commit to building the Two Sides Greater Bay Area Hualiu Music, Film and Television Cultural Center. This initiative aims to deepen interaction and industrial cooperation between youth from both sides of the strait in the field of trendy culture.

According to the agreement, the two parties will focus on the exchange of youth trendy culture across the strait and its substantive industrial implementation, working together to build a regular, immersive cultural exchange platform. The cooperation will actively promote the integrated development of multiple formats such as “cultural tourism + education + performing arts + film and television,” striving to build a comprehensive audio-visual industry base. This move is intended to establish the project as a benchmark for cross-strait youth trendy culture exchange and to combine strengths in areas like Hualiu talent cultivation and high-quality content copyright production, injecting new momentum into the flourishing development of Hualiu culture.

In this new era characterized by the intertwining of globalization and localization, and the parallel advancement of digitalization and experiential engagement, Hualiu culture is increasingly becoming a universal language that transcends geographical boundaries and connects hearts and minds. With a forward-looking strategic vision, Pop Culture and Fu Xiang Culture are jointly mapping out a cross-strait youth trendy culture community with “Hualiu” culture at its core and Xiamen as the strategic pivot. This is not only a significant commercial collaboration but also a socio-cultural project grounded in the present while focused on the future. The parties aim to use “Hualiu,” this dynamic cultural medium, to build a new ecosystem for youth across the strait enabling “value co-creation, emotional integration, and future sharing.”

“We expect that this cooperation will not only create a trendy playground where youth from both sides of the strait can ‘play together,’ but also become an incubator where they can ‘create together’ and a propeller for them to ‘pursue careers together’,” stated representatives from both companies. “We hope to explore an innovative model where the cultural industry drives youth integration and promotes regional economic development, contributing strong youthful momentum to the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.”

In this strategic cooperation, Pop Culture will contribute its years of deep accumulation in the Hualiu culture field, strong content production and IP operation capabilities, and extensive market channel resources to ensure the professional standard and forward-looking layout of the cooperative project. Fu Xiang Culture will give full play to its unique role as a bridge in cross-strait cultural exchanges, its profound local resource advantages, and its precise grasp of the essence of Chinese culture to ensure the project is rooted in cultural soil and possesses broad social influence. Through deep resource sharing and close strategic synergy, the two parties will ultimately achieve commercial “mutual benefit and win-win,” jointly pioneering a new chapter in the development of Hualiu culture.

