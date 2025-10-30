Quality HealthCare and PolyU School of Accounting and Finance Launch Strategic RPA Internship to Drive Healthcare Innovation and Develop Future Talent

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 –Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), a long-established healthcare provider in Hong Kong, has partnered with School of Accounting and Finance (AF) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to launch a strategic internship programme focused on Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The initiative supports internal workflow improvement across QHMS operations while giving undergraduate students real-world experience in digital process transformation. The collaboration reflects QHMS’s commitment to fostering future talent and exploring technologies that enhance operational efficiency in healthcare.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) uses software robots to automate repetitive, rule-based digital tasks such as data entry, file handling, and system navigation — reducing manual workload and improving consistency across administrative processes.

In this internship, six PolyU AF students are working across five QHMS departments to develop and implement nine RPA use cases, with additional projects in reserve. These automations are expected to contribute to a combined monthly saving of approximately 1,600 man-hours1, providing measurable improvements in internal productivity.

Key areas of focus of the internship include:

Clinic report digitisation – Automating the generation and handling of internal reports across 20 clinics (approx. 1,320 hours/month 1 ).

). Billing query management – Streamlining billing-related administrative queries (approx. 120 hours/month 1 ).

). Amendment form handling – Automating the processing of 100+ scanned amendment forms from clinics to the billing system.

“This programme allows us to pilot emerging technologies in a structured, low-risk way while supporting student learning,” said Elaine Chu, General Manager of QHMS. “It demonstrates how collaboration between academia and healthcare services can create mutual value. By working alongside students, our teams gain fresh perspectives on how technology can enhance efficiency — supporting our broader goal of continuous improvement in healthcare operations.”

Designed specifically for business undergraduates, the internship provides the students with an opportunity to apply their analytical and process improvement skills in a live healthcare setting. Unlike traditional tech internships, this programme equips students from non-technical backgrounds to contribute meaningfully to automation projects.

Each student will take part in a 24-week internship over two semesters, dedicating approximately 10 to 14 hours per week to the project. Throughout the programme, they will gain hands-on exposure to Quality HealthCare’s business operations and processes, and contribute to the design and development of automation robots with an objective to enhance efficiency and foster innovation.

Prior to the internship, students are required to complete a five-day training course on RPA. This course covers the fundamentals of automation design, development, and deployment, and equips them with the technical foundation needed to contribute effectively under supervision during the internship.

The internship deliverables include:

Term 1: Initial RPA bots and interim reports

Term 2: Finalised bots, process documentation, and summary reports

“This partnership provides students with a valuable opportunity to apply their knowledge in a practical setting,” said Professor Brian Kei, Professor of Practice (FinTech), School of Accounting and Finance at PolyU. “It also allows them to explore how digital transformation is impacting a vital sector like healthcare.”

Beyond skill development, the RPA internship fosters a broader innovation mindset within QHMS. The initiative encourages staff to explore process improvement opportunities and engage with digital tools that enhance internal workflows.

Looking ahead, QHMS plans to deepen its collaboration with academic institutions in Hong Kong by expanding internship and applied learning opportunities. These initiatives will support a wider range of innovation and operational improvement projects across different functions. By partnering with more higher education institutions in Hong Kong and nurturing future talent, QHMS aims to contribute to workforce readiness in Hong Kong and foster a culture of continuous improvement within healthcare service operations.

* The above contents are prepared for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation for services.

1 The estimated man-hour savings are computed based on internal time-tracking data and average monthly volumes recorded across relevant teams (Q1-2 2025).

Hashtag: #QHMS, #healthcare, #TheHongKongPolytechnicUniversity, #PolyU, #internship, #futuretalent, #卓健醫療, #醫療, #香港理工大學, #實習, #未來人才

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited

Rooted in Hong Kong as Dr. Anderson & Partners since 1868, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has provided healthcare services for over 150 years. Today, we are one of Hong Kong’s major private healthcare providers.

We offer a wide range of services, including Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Wellness, through a network of over 1,650 service points across Hong Kong.

QHMS is committed to supporting the Government’s policy through various public-private partnership programmes to provide medical services to the public.

The QHMS App, our proprietary health and wellness mobile app, offers a range of features including e-ticketing for GP visits, e-booking, health records, video consultations, and health information, bringing healthcare services to everyone’s fingertips.

In October 2013, QHMS became part of Bupa, an international healthcare company.

For more information, visit www.qhms.com.