Restoring the Light of Everyday Life: A New Chapter Unfolds on Ipponsugi Street Following the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake

KANAZAWA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, Kanazawa Biyori continues to highlight sincere initiatives aimed at regional revitalization. One such endeavor begins on Ipponsugi Street in Nanao, where the long-established Urushitouho Araki opens a new chapter in collaboration with a new generation of culinary artisans. On November 1, a new food hub will quietly make its debut—reintroducing the comforting glow of everyday life to the street.

Rekindling the Familiar Warmth of Daily Life

Faced with a street that had fallen silent after the disaster, the eighth-generation owner of Araki acquired the neighboring former clothing store, envisioning a space that could once again serve as a gathering point for the community. The second floor of Araki will house the yakitori restaurant Tori to Matsuba, while the adjacent building will become Umi-machi Shoten, a casual eatery and local hangout. Together, they form a modest yet meaningful attempt to weave human connection back into the urban fabric.

Where Cuisine and Craft Come Together in Harmony

Tori to Matsuba offers meticulously grilled skewers, combining premium local chicken with the seasonal bounty of Noto. A curated selection of Ishikawa’s sake completes the experience—relaxed, yet thoughtfully executed.

Umi-machi Shoten serves as a versatile space: a lunch spot by day, a place to unwind with a meal and a drink by night. It aspires to be a welcoming neighborhood eatery, reminiscent of a “town corner store,” where both travelers and locals feel at ease.

Each dish is served on tableware created by Araki, including Wajima lacquerware and Kutani porcelain. The experience is not merely about food—it is a meeting point of craftsmanship and daily life, offering a uniquely Ipponsugi experience. The initiative is led by Junichi Shinjo of Araki, Isao Matsubayashi of Tori to Matsuba, and Takaaki Hino of Umi-machi Shoten—three individuals committed to creating visible, human-centered collaboration that gently restores the flow of life to the street.

Urushitouho Araki

4 Ipponsugimachi, Nanao City, Ishikawa

TEL: 0767-52-4141 / 9:00–17:00 / Closed Tuesdays. Reopening: Saturday, November 1

TEL: 0767-88-9013 / 18:00–23:00 / Closed Tuesdays. Opening: Sunday, November 2

2 Ipponsugimachi, Nanao City

TEL: 0767-88-0281 / 11:00–14:00, 18:00–22:00 / Closed Tuesdays. Opening: Monday, December 1

A New Place to Encounter Today’s Noto

What begins as a small spark may one day grow into a steady light. With quiet hope, Kanazawa Biyori supports this meaningful step forward—one rooted in place, people, and the persistent spirit of renewal.

