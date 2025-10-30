The 138th Canton Fair Highlights Agricultural Tech and Global Cooperation Amid World Food Day Milestone

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Phase 1 of the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) was held from October 15 to 19, which coincides meaningfully with World Food Day, commemorated globally on October 16. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which reinforces the global call for unity, innovation, and sustainable development in agriculture. Echoing these themes, the Canton Fair’s Agricultural Machinery section features exhibitors presenting technologies that enhance efficiency, safety, adaptability, and sustainability across diverse terrains and farming environments.

A long-time Canton Fair exhibitor, known for its product innovation, displayed its latest electric and fuel-powered utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), designed for use in farms, mines, and rugged environments where standard vehicles cannot operate. The company’s Deputy General Manager of the Overseas Business Division emphasized that safety is a top priority in the development of its heavy-duty vehicles. Recognizing the critical role of human operators, the company is deeply committed to safeguarding drivers. This dedication is evident in every stage of the design and engineering process, which is guided by the highest safety standards.

With a strong foothold in Southeast Asia, the company views the Canton Fair as a strategic gateway for expanding into Europe, Africa, and other global markets. The Deputy General Manager praised the fair as a highly professional and effective platform for connecting with qualified international buyers.

An exhibitor from Shandong, recognized for its strong competitiveness in plant protection machinery, showcased its latest innovations in agricultural equipment, including lithium-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, and a newly developed blower designed for forest firefighting, an area increasingly important to agricultural and forestry safety management.

With approximately 70% of core components manufactured in-house, the company has enhanced both quality control and product efficiency. Its recent investment in a new production facility in Thailand further supports expanding demand in the Southeast Asian market while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to localized manufacturing and global service capacity.

By spotlighting technological innovation and sustainable practices, the Canton Fair reaffirms its role as a catalyst for global agricultural progress: bridging industries and inspiring collaborative solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future.

To register the 138th Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.