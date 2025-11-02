Media Invitation

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dear Media Friends,



Finternet 2025

The Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, organized by the Finternet Committee and supported by OSL Group, Invest Hong Kong, the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, Cyberport, and a number of leading institutions from various industries, will be grandly held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Guided by the philosophy “Bridge Ideas with Solutions” and the objectives of “serving the real economy, building a global stage, and connecting the Web3 world”, this year’s summit aims to gather global wisdom and transform cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions that drive market progress to foster the long-term growth of the digital finance industry.

The summit will bring together global regulators, international financial institutions, technology companies, investment firms, and industry leaders. It will feature keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions focusing on core issues such as global regulatory coordination for digital assets, application scenarios like cross-border payments, and investment in Real World Assets (RWA) and digital assets. This multi-dimensional perspective will deeply analyze industry hot topics and trends.

We sincerely invite you to attend the Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit. The relevant agenda and speaker lineup are provided in the table below. You may also refer to the official website of the summit at https://finternet.asia/agenda. Participating media must register in advance. Please fill out the attached reply slip and send it to the dedicated media email address: media@finternet.asia. For any inquiries, please contact us via the dedicated media email or reach out to Candy Tang (+852 6111 8468).

Event Details:

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 4, 2025 , 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

, Media Registration: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Venue: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit Full Agenda

[Foundation Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)

Time Session & Speaker 08:30-09:30 [Guest Registration] 09:30-09:50 [Welcome Remarks] Speaker: Lawrence Lee, Chair, Finternet Committee & Chairman, OSL Group 09:50-10:20 [Fireside Chat 1] Fintech Ecosystem and Crypto-related Investment Moderator: Henri Arslanian, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Nine Blocks Speaker: Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures 10:20-10:40 [Featured Fireside] Hong Kong’s Breakthroughs, Innovations and Safeguards Moderator: Gary Tiu, Executive Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs, OSL Group Speaker: Eric Yip, Executive Director (Intermediaries), Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission 10:40-11:10 [Fireside Chat 2] Evolution of Digital Asset Regulation: From Hong Kong to the Middle East Moderator: Rocky Tung, Director and Head (Policy Research), Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong Speakers: Elizabeth Wong, Director of Intermediaries and Head of Fintech unit, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market 11:10-11:40 [Fireside Chat] Asia’s Crypto Frontier: Balancing Regulation and Compliant Growth Moderator: Angelina Kwan, Managing Director, Stratford Finance Speakers: Wong Huei Ching, Executive Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation, The Securities Commission Malaysia Uli Agustina, Director of Digital Financial Assets and Crypto Assets Supervision, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan Harry Kim, Chief Business Officer, Kintsugi Technologies 11:40-12:20 [Panel Discussion 1] Empowering the Real Economy: Unleashing New Potential of Digital Finance in Cross-Border Payments Moderator: Shaun Hong, Vice President of Global Payment Products, OSL Group Speakers: Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies in Asia Pacific, Visa Yam Ki Chan, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Circle Jonathan Wang, CFO, Sunrate Tim Fu, Market Leader of Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, PayPal 12:20-13:00 [Tea Break]

[Frontier Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)

Time Session & Speaker 13:00-13:30 [Fireside Chat 4] Solana Ecosystem Trends Moderator: Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer, OSL Group Speaker: Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation 13:30-14:10 [Panel Discussion 2] From ETF to DAT: Cracking the Growth Code for Digital Asset Investment Moderator: Rebecca Sin, Head of ETF Research APAC, Bloomberg Intelligence Speakers: Freddy Wong, Head of Product Asia Pacific, Invesco Giselle Lai, Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International Marco Lim, Independent Non-Executive Director, Boyaa Interactive Jaden Chan, Investment Manager of Digital Assets, Flow Traders 14:10-14:30 [Keynote Speech 1] RWA: The digital Reconstruction of Global Value Storage and Transfer Speaker: George Zhou, Managing Director, Antalpha 14:30-15:10 [Panel Discussion 3] The Digital Bridge: Stablecoins, Commerce, and the Future of Payment Experience Moderator: Zhou Xin, Tech Editor, South China Morning Post Speakers: Henry Chan, Chief Operating Officer, Interlace Colin Gotra, CEO, Morph Holger Arians, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Banxa Peter Chen, Institutional Expansion Manager, APAC, Tether Avery Ching, CEO & Co-Founder, Aptos Labs 15:10-15:30 [Keynote Speech 2] Global RWA Alliance Speaker: Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume 15:30-16:10 [Panel Discussion 4] Unlocking RWA: New Pathways for Tokenizing Real-World Assets Moderator: Brian Chen, Head of Wealth Management, OSL Group Speakers: Dan Maley, Director and Head of APAC Cash Business within BlackRock Global Markets & Index Investments (BGM) Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer, Antalpha Andrew Scott, Head of Digital Assets, Marketnode Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President, Franklin Templeton Strategic Ventures 16:10-16:30 [Keynote Speech 3] Digital World Empowers the Real Economy Speaker: Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp 16:30-17:10 [Panel Discussion 5] Asset Confirmation: From Reality to On-Chain Moderator: Aishwary Gupta, Global Payment and RWA Business Head, Polygon Labs Speakers: Rocky Mui, Partner, Clifford Chance Henry Zhang, Founder and CEO, DigiFT Robert Lui, Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader, Deloitte China Benjamin Zhai, CEO, Robo.ai Lily Z. King, COO, Cobo 17:10-17:40 [Fireside Chat 5] Gray Rhino or Systemic Failure: Analyzing the Crypto Market’s Historic Liquidity Event Moderator: Colin Wu, Founder, Wu Blockchain Speakers: Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, OSL Group Patrick Pan, Senior Advisor to the Chairperson China Renaissance Livio Weng, Executive Director and CEO, Sinohope Technology Amy Zhang, Head of APAC, FireBlocks

[Pioneer Stage] (Lounge, The Mezzanine Level)

Time Session & Speaker 10:00-10:30 [Panel Discussion 1] Regulatory Innovation: Embracing the Global Digital Asset Compliance Wave Moderator: Angela Wong, Managing Director, Qreg Advisory Speakers: Karen So, Head of Legal and Compliance, OSL Group Yvonne Ng, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Elliptic Minny Siu, Partner, King & Wood Mallesons Chen Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of EXI.O 10:30-10:50 [Keynote Speech 1] From Private Chain to Public Chain: How Ethereum Empowers Enterprise Stablecoins and the Next Generation Financial Supply Chain Speaker: Mo Jalil, APAC Enterprise Lead, Ethereum Foundation 10:50-11:30 [Panel Discussion 2] Web3 and Institutional Finance: Stablecoins, Tokenization, and Modern Brokerages Moderator: Micky Sun, BD Manager, PA News Speakers: Sara Wang, Executive Director, Solowin Paolo Chen, Partner, Victory Securities Shann Ng, Chief Marketing Officer, 3World Global Alex Cheng, Chief Compliance Officer, Beosin Leo Li, Director of Digital Native Sector, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International 11:30-11:50 [Keynote Speech 2] The Structural Impact of Stablecoin Expansion on the Digital Currency Industry Speaker: Shaun, Founder and CEO, ANT.FUN 11:50-14:30 [Tea Break] 14:30-16:00 [Closed-door Event] 16:00-20:00 [Special Event] Capital Restructuring: RWA Salon (Avalanche × Animoca Brands)

About Finternet

Finternet is more than a vision — it is the unfolding architecture of tomorrow’s finance. At Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, ideas converge into strategies and visions are forged into actionable solutions. From Hong Kong, this dialogue extends to the world, bridging Web2 and Web3 to foster widespread prosperity. Through the synergy of capital, technology, regulatory guidance, and institutional collaboration, we unite the world’s pioneers. Together, our mission is not simply to digitize and tokenize finance, but to catalyze its fundamental transformation — forging the very Finternet that will power tomorrow’s real economy.