Cision PR Newswire

Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

Media Invitation

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dear Media Friends,

Finternet 2025
Finternet 2025

The Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, organized by the Finternet Committee and supported by OSL Group, Invest Hong Kong, the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, Cyberport, and a number of leading institutions from various industries, will be grandly held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Guided by the philosophy “Bridge Ideas with Solutions” and the objectives of “serving the real economy, building a global stage, and connecting the Web3 world”, this year’s summit aims to gather global wisdom and transform cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions that drive market progress to foster the long-term growth of the digital finance industry.

The summit will bring together global regulators, international financial institutions, technology companies, investment firms, and industry leaders. It will feature keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions focusing on core issues such as global regulatory coordination for digital assets, application scenarios like cross-border payments, and investment in Real World Assets (RWA) and digital assets. This multi-dimensional perspective will deeply analyze industry hot topics and trends.

We sincerely invite you to attend the Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit. The relevant agenda and speaker lineup are provided in the table below. You may also refer to the official website of the summit at https://finternet.asia/agenda. Participating media must register in advance. Please fill out the attached reply slip and send it to the dedicated media email address: media@finternet.asia. For any inquiries, please contact us via the dedicated media email or reach out to Candy Tang (+852 6111 8468).

Event Details:

  • Date & Time:Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Media Registration:8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
  • Venue: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit Full Agenda

[Foundation Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)

Time

Session & Speaker

08:30-09:30

[Guest Registration]

09:30-09:50

[Welcome Remarks]

Speaker: Lawrence Lee, Chair, Finternet Committee & Chairman, OSL Group

09:50-10:20

[Fireside Chat 1] Fintech Ecosystem and Crypto-related Investment

Moderator: Henri Arslanian, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Nine Blocks

Speaker: Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures

10:20-10:40

[Featured Fireside] Hong Kong’s Breakthroughs, Innovations and Safeguards

Moderator: Gary Tiu, Executive Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs, OSL Group

Speaker: Eric Yip, Executive Director (Intermediaries), Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

10:40-11:10

[Fireside Chat 2] Evolution of Digital Asset Regulation: From Hong Kong to the Middle East

Moderator: Rocky Tung, Director and Head (Policy Research), Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong

Speakers:

Elizabeth Wong, Director of Intermediaries and Head of Fintech unit, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market

11:10-11:40

[Fireside Chat] Asia’s Crypto Frontier: Balancing Regulation and Compliant Growth

Moderator: Angelina Kwan, Managing Director, Stratford Finance

Speakers:

Wong Huei Ching, Executive Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation, The Securities Commission Malaysia

Uli Agustina, Director of Digital Financial Assets and Crypto Assets Supervision, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan

Harry Kim, Chief Business Officer, Kintsugi Technologies

11:40-12:20

[Panel Discussion 1] Empowering the Real Economy: Unleashing New Potential of Digital Finance in Cross-Border Payments

Moderator: Shaun Hong, Vice President of Global Payment Products, OSL Group

Speakers:

Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies in Asia Pacific, Visa

Yam Ki Chan, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Circle

Jonathan Wang, CFO, Sunrate

Tim Fu, Market Leader of Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, PayPal

12:20-13:00

[Tea Break]

[Frontier Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)

Time

Session & Speaker

13:00-13:30

[Fireside Chat 4] Solana Ecosystem Trends

Moderator: Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer, OSL Group

Speaker: Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

13:30-14:10

[Panel Discussion 2] From ETF to DAT: Cracking the Growth Code for Digital Asset Investment

Moderator: Rebecca Sin, Head of ETF Research APAC, Bloomberg Intelligence

Speakers:

Freddy Wong, Head of Product Asia Pacific, Invesco

Giselle Lai, Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International

Marco Lim, Independent Non-Executive Director, Boyaa Interactive

Jaden Chan, Investment Manager of Digital Assets, Flow Traders

14:10-14:30

[Keynote Speech 1] RWA: The digital Reconstruction of Global Value Storage and Transfer

Speaker: George Zhou, Managing Director, Antalpha

14:30-15:10

[Panel Discussion 3] The Digital Bridge: Stablecoins, Commerce, and the Future of Payment Experience

Moderator: Zhou Xin, Tech Editor, South China Morning Post

Speakers:

Henry Chan, Chief Operating Officer, Interlace

Colin Gotra, CEO, Morph

Holger Arians, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Banxa

Peter Chen, Institutional Expansion Manager, APAC, Tether

Avery Ching, CEO & Co-Founder, Aptos Labs

15:10-15:30

[Keynote Speech 2] Global RWA Alliance

Speaker: Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume

15:30-16:10

[Panel Discussion 4] Unlocking RWA: New Pathways for Tokenizing Real-World Assets

Moderator: Brian Chen, Head of Wealth Management, OSL Group

Speakers:

Dan Maley, Director and Head of APAC Cash Business within BlackRock Global Markets & Index Investments (BGM)

Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer, Antalpha

Andrew Scott, Head of Digital Assets, Marketnode

Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President, Franklin Templeton Strategic Ventures

16:10-16:30

[Keynote Speech 3] Digital World Empowers the Real Economy

Speaker: Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp

16:30-17:10

[Panel Discussion 5] Asset Confirmation: From Reality to On-Chain

Moderator: Aishwary Gupta, Global Payment and RWA Business Head, Polygon Labs

Speakers:

Rocky Mui, Partner, Clifford Chance

Henry Zhang, Founder and CEO, DigiFT

Robert Lui, Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader, Deloitte China

Benjamin Zhai, CEO, Robo.ai

Lily Z. King, COO, Cobo

17:10-17:40

[Fireside Chat 5] Gray Rhino or Systemic Failure: Analyzing the Crypto Market’s Historic Liquidity Event

Moderator: Colin Wu, Founder, Wu Blockchain

Speakers:

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, OSL Group

Patrick Pan, Senior Advisor to the Chairperson China Renaissance

Livio Weng, Executive Director and CEO, Sinohope Technology

Amy Zhang, Head of APAC, FireBlocks

[Pioneer Stage] (Lounge, The Mezzanine Level)

Time

Session & Speaker

10:00-10:30

[Panel Discussion 1] Regulatory Innovation: Embracing the Global Digital Asset Compliance Wave

Moderator: Angela Wong, Managing Director, Qreg Advisory

Speakers:

Karen So, Head of Legal and Compliance, OSL Group

Yvonne Ng, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Elliptic

Minny Siu, Partner, King & Wood Mallesons

Chen Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of EXI.O

10:30-10:50

[Keynote Speech 1] From Private Chain to Public Chain: How Ethereum Empowers Enterprise Stablecoins and the Next Generation Financial Supply Chain

Speaker: Mo Jalil, APAC Enterprise Lead, Ethereum Foundation

10:50-11:30

[Panel Discussion 2] Web3 and Institutional Finance: Stablecoins, Tokenization, and Modern Brokerages

Moderator: Micky Sun, BD Manager, PA News

Speakers:

Sara Wang, Executive Director, Solowin

Paolo Chen, Partner, Victory Securities

Shann Ng, Chief Marketing Officer, 3World Global

Alex Cheng, Chief Compliance Officer, Beosin

Leo Li, Director of Digital Native Sector, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International

11:30-11:50

[Keynote Speech 2] The Structural Impact of Stablecoin Expansion on the Digital Currency Industry

Speaker: Shaun, Founder and CEO, ANT.FUN

11:50-14:30

[Tea Break]

14:30-16:00

[Closed-door Event]

16:00-20:00

[Special Event] Capital Restructuring: RWA Salon (Avalanche × Animoca Brands)

Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit Media Reply Slip

I am invited and will:
O – Attend
O – Delegate the following representative to attend

Organization

 _______________  

Name

  _________________ 

Title

Contact Number

Email

Number of Attendees

Note: Please fill out the reply slip and send it to the email address: media@finternet.asia

About Finternet

Finternet is more than a vision — it is the unfolding architecture of tomorrow’s finance. At Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, ideas converge into strategies and visions are forged into actionable solutions. From Hong Kong, this dialogue extends to the world, bridging Web2 and Web3 to foster widespread prosperity. Through the synergy of capital, technology, regulatory guidance, and institutional collaboration, we unite the world’s pioneers. Together, our mission is not simply to digitize and tokenize finance, but to catalyze its fundamental transformation — forging the very Finternet that will power tomorrow’s real economy.

