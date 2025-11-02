Media Invitation
HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dear Media Friends,
The Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, organized by the Finternet Committee and supported by OSL Group, Invest Hong Kong, the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, Cyberport, and a number of leading institutions from various industries, will be grandly held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.
Guided by the philosophy “Bridge Ideas with Solutions” and the objectives of “serving the real economy, building a global stage, and connecting the Web3 world”, this year’s summit aims to gather global wisdom and transform cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions that drive market progress to foster the long-term growth of the digital finance industry.
The summit will bring together global regulators, international financial institutions, technology companies, investment firms, and industry leaders. It will feature keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions focusing on core issues such as global regulatory coordination for digital assets, application scenarios like cross-border payments, and investment in Real World Assets (RWA) and digital assets. This multi-dimensional perspective will deeply analyze industry hot topics and trends.
We sincerely invite you to attend the Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit. The relevant agenda and speaker lineup are provided in the table below. You may also refer to the official website of the summit at https://finternet.asia/agenda. Participating media must register in advance. Please fill out the attached reply slip and send it to the dedicated media email address: media@finternet.asia. For any inquiries, please contact us via the dedicated media email or reach out to Candy Tang (+852 6111 8468).
Event Details:
- Date & Time:Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM
- Media Registration:8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
- Venue: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit Full Agenda
[Foundation Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)
|
Time
|
Session & Speaker
|
08:30-09:30
|
[Guest Registration]
|
09:30-09:50
|
[Welcome Remarks]
Speaker: Lawrence Lee, Chair, Finternet Committee & Chairman, OSL Group
|
09:50-10:20
|
[Fireside Chat 1] Fintech Ecosystem and Crypto-related Investment
Moderator: Henri Arslanian, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Nine Blocks
Speaker: Alex Manson, CEO, SC Ventures
|
10:20-10:40
|
[Featured Fireside] Hong Kong’s Breakthroughs, Innovations and Safeguards
Moderator: Gary Tiu, Executive Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs, OSL Group
Speaker: Eric Yip, Executive Director (Intermediaries), Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
|
10:40-11:10
|
[Fireside Chat 2] Evolution of Digital Asset Regulation: From Hong Kong to the Middle East
Moderator: Rocky Tung, Director and Head (Policy Research), Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong
Speakers:
Elizabeth Wong, Director of Intermediaries and Head of Fintech unit, Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market
|
11:10-11:40
|
[Fireside Chat] Asia’s Crypto Frontier: Balancing Regulation and Compliant Growth
Moderator: Angelina Kwan, Managing Director, Stratford Finance
Speakers:
Wong Huei Ching, Executive Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation, The Securities Commission Malaysia
Uli Agustina, Director of Digital Financial Assets and Crypto Assets Supervision, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan
Harry Kim, Chief Business Officer, Kintsugi Technologies
|
11:40-12:20
|
[Panel Discussion 1] Empowering the Real Economy: Unleashing New Potential of Digital Finance in Cross-Border Payments
Moderator: Shaun Hong, Vice President of Global Payment Products, OSL Group
Speakers:
Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies in Asia Pacific, Visa
Yam Ki Chan, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Circle
Jonathan Wang, CFO, Sunrate
Tim Fu, Market Leader of Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, PayPal
|
12:20-13:00
|
[Tea Break]
[Frontier Stage] (The Grand Ball Room, Lobby Floor)
|
Time
|
Session & Speaker
|
13:00-13:30
|
[Fireside Chat 4] Solana Ecosystem Trends
Moderator: Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer, OSL Group
Speaker: Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
|
13:30-14:10
|
[Panel Discussion 2] From ETF to DAT: Cracking the Growth Code for Digital Asset Investment
Moderator: Rebecca Sin, Head of ETF Research APAC, Bloomberg Intelligence
Speakers:
Freddy Wong, Head of Product Asia Pacific, Invesco
Giselle Lai, Associate Investment Director of Digital Assets, Fidelity International
Marco Lim, Independent Non-Executive Director, Boyaa Interactive
Jaden Chan, Investment Manager of Digital Assets, Flow Traders
|
14:10-14:30
|
[Keynote Speech 1] RWA: The digital Reconstruction of Global Value Storage and Transfer
Speaker: George Zhou, Managing Director, Antalpha
|
14:30-15:10
|
[Panel Discussion 3] The Digital Bridge: Stablecoins, Commerce, and the Future of Payment Experience
Moderator: Zhou Xin, Tech Editor, South China Morning Post
Speakers:
Henry Chan, Chief Operating Officer, Interlace
Colin Gotra, CEO, Morph
Holger Arians, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Banxa
Peter Chen, Institutional Expansion Manager, APAC, Tether
Avery Ching, CEO & Co-Founder, Aptos Labs
|
15:10-15:30
|
[Keynote Speech 2] Global RWA Alliance
Speaker: Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer, Plume
|
15:30-16:10
|
[Panel Discussion 4] Unlocking RWA: New Pathways for Tokenizing Real-World Assets
Moderator: Brian Chen, Head of Wealth Management, OSL Group
Speakers:
Dan Maley, Director and Head of APAC Cash Business within BlackRock Global Markets & Index Investments (BGM)
Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer, Antalpha
Andrew Scott, Head of Digital Assets, Marketnode
Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President, Franklin Templeton Strategic Ventures
|
16:10-16:30
|
[Keynote Speech 3] Digital World Empowers the Real Economy
Speaker: Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp
|
16:30-17:10
|
[Panel Discussion 5] Asset Confirmation: From Reality to On-Chain
Moderator: Aishwary Gupta, Global Payment and RWA Business Head, Polygon Labs
Speakers:
Rocky Mui, Partner, Clifford Chance
Henry Zhang, Founder and CEO, DigiFT
Robert Lui, Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader, Deloitte China
Benjamin Zhai, CEO, Robo.ai
Lily Z. King, COO, Cobo
|
17:10-17:40
|
[Fireside Chat 5] Gray Rhino or Systemic Failure: Analyzing the Crypto Market’s Historic Liquidity Event
Moderator: Colin Wu, Founder, Wu Blockchain
Speakers:
Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, OSL Group
Patrick Pan, Senior Advisor to the Chairperson China Renaissance
Livio Weng, Executive Director and CEO, Sinohope Technology
Amy Zhang, Head of APAC, FireBlocks
[Pioneer Stage] (Lounge, The Mezzanine Level)
|
Time
|
Session & Speaker
|
10:00-10:30
|
[Panel Discussion 1] Regulatory Innovation: Embracing the Global Digital Asset Compliance Wave
Moderator: Angela Wong, Managing Director, Qreg Advisory
Speakers:
Karen So, Head of Legal and Compliance, OSL Group
Yvonne Ng, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Elliptic
Minny Siu, Partner, King & Wood Mallesons
Chen Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of EXI.O
|
10:30-10:50
|
[Keynote Speech 1] From Private Chain to Public Chain: How Ethereum Empowers Enterprise Stablecoins and the Next Generation Financial Supply Chain
Speaker: Mo Jalil, APAC Enterprise Lead, Ethereum Foundation
|
10:50-11:30
|
[Panel Discussion 2] Web3 and Institutional Finance: Stablecoins, Tokenization, and Modern Brokerages
Moderator: Micky Sun, BD Manager, PA News
Speakers:
Sara Wang, Executive Director, Solowin
Paolo Chen, Partner, Victory Securities
Shann Ng, Chief Marketing Officer, 3World Global
Alex Cheng, Chief Compliance Officer, Beosin
Leo Li, Director of Digital Native Sector, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International
|
11:30-11:50
|
[Keynote Speech 2] The Structural Impact of Stablecoin Expansion on the Digital Currency Industry
Speaker: Shaun, Founder and CEO, ANT.FUN
|
11:50-14:30
|
[Tea Break]
|
14:30-16:00
|
[Closed-door Event]
|
16:00-20:00
|
[Special Event] Capital Restructuring: RWA Salon (Avalanche × Animoca Brands)
About Finternet
Finternet is more than a vision — it is the unfolding architecture of tomorrow’s finance. At Finternet 2025 – Asia Digital Finance Summit, ideas converge into strategies and visions are forged into actionable solutions. From Hong Kong, this dialogue extends to the world, bridging Web2 and Web3 to foster widespread prosperity. Through the synergy of capital, technology, regulatory guidance, and institutional collaboration, we unite the world’s pioneers. Together, our mission is not simply to digitize and tokenize finance, but to catalyze its fundamental transformation — forging the very Finternet that will power tomorrow’s real economy.